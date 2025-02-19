The Tswaing Local Municipality mayor in the North West is in hot water after an explicit video of hers went viral

The mayor accidentally sent the video to an African National Congress WhatsApp video

She took sick leave after the clip went viral and South Africans laughed at her and recalled other ANC members who trended for the same thing

Mzansi was tickled after a mayor from the North West's explicit tape was leaked. Images: Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun/Gallo Images via Getty Images and The Good Brigade

NORTH WEST — Norah Mahlangu, the mayor of the Tswaing Local Municipality in the North West, took sick leave after an explicit video she accidentally sent to the African National Congress's provincial structures' WhatsApp group was leaked onto the internet.

What happened in the North West?

According to The Citizen, Mahlangu is a mayor of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District. She took one month's leave after a video of her in compromising positions went viral on 17 February 2025. She is also allegedly investigating the video and is consulting law enforcement after it was leaked. Meanwhile, Nkegisang Joseph was appointed the interim mayor until her return to work.

Other similar ANC incidents

Mahlangu is not the only member of the ANC that went viral for finding themselves in embarrassing situations. The former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba went viral in 2018 after a video of him playing with himself was leaked. It was then loaded onto adult websites. He initially claimed that he meant to send it to his wife, but later admitted that it was not meant for her.

Free State Legislature member Zanele Sifuba, who is a member of the ANC, opened a case in 2022 after a video of her engaging in sexual acts went viral. The other participant, allegedly a Nigerian man, tried to extort R300,000 from her and she refused to pay.

Norah Mahlangu is on leave. Image: @PSAFLIVE

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on @PSAFLIVE's X tweet roasted the mayor and other ANC members.

Born Queen said:

"ANC members need to do Only Fans and leave politics alone."

Habile said:

"She did it on purpose. It can't be that you mistakenly share that."

Nozi said:

"I'm so embarrassed on behalf of her kids, family and partner if she has one."

Van Tonder said:

"That's so disgusting you. Some things are better seen by their partners only."

Phezulwana said:

"Regardless of her position, she's a human being who deserves dignity and respect, not humiliation."

