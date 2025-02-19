The South African controversial author Jackie Phamotse recently weighed in on the Zanzou drama

The author warned people about going out to nightclubs and that they should get out of that culture for their safety

Jackie Phamotse also urged that CCTV footage should be collected for evidence and that the owner of Zanzou be arrested

The controversial author, who was involved in a legal drama with Bassie and Romeo Kumalo, recently decided to share her views on the ongoing and trending drama regarding Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria.

Phamotse weighed in on the matter, urging netizens to stop going to nightclubs, and if they were already regulars, they should try their best to leave that culture for their safety as a lot of things happen in those clubs.

She wrote:

"For your safety, get out of Club Culture! If you value your life, never go to clubs. That entire scene is demonic and disgusting. Why eat and drink with murderers, rapists and mafias? No one is safe in that space. How do you trust people so much with your safety?"

She also urged that law enforcement should collect all the CCTV footage and use all the evidence and resources to arrest the owner of Zanzou along with the managerial staff.

She wrote:

"They must collect all the CCTV footage and use all they have to arrest the owner and management. They need to be held accountable for concealing a crime. None of them reported the abuse, kidnapping, molesting torture etc. The security guards should have been arrested too."

Jackie Phamotse writes a letter to President Ramaphosa

With the Zanzou drama trending on social media, the controversial author also previously wrote an open letter to the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, in December 2024 regarding his hasty decision to ease visa restrictions for Nigerians. The star joined many South Africans who have expressed concerns over the matter.

She wrote:

"I implore you to listen to the concerns of your citizens and take concrete actions to protect our rights and ensure our safety. We deserve a government that prioritises our well-being and takes decisive action to address the challenges we face."

"I am heartbroken but equally aware of the dangers you refuse to address. Every day, kids are leaving these borders, and drugs are coming in. Have you not seen the human crisis? Do you not understand the risks you have created in your agenda with Nigeria? When will we matter? Are you not a father? What about us? I have nothing more to say, but you have killed us."

Jackie Phamotse criticises celebrity books for lacking depth

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Jackie Phamotse ripped into celebrities and influencers who have released books based on their lives but failed to tell authentic stories.

South African author Jackie Phamotse did not hold back when she criticised the low standard of celebrity memoirs. The journalist wrote a lengthy post, ripping into the lacklustre memoirs released by celebrities, saying they lack depth.

