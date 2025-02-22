Retail giant Pick n Pay has launched an investigation into the Centurion franchise outlet that the City of Tshwane closed for noncompliance

The city's mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, was present when the municipality raided the store and found that it violated health and safety standards

Pick n Pay slammed the store and said its conduct was unacceptable, and said the store, which was closed, will be investigated

PRETORIA — Pick n Pay confirmed that an investigation into the Blu Valley Centre Pick n Pay outlet has been launched after the City of Tshwane shut it down on 22 February 2025 during a raid.

What happened at Blu Valley Centre?

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya posted videos of the raid on her @nasiphim X account. According to Moya, three cockroaches were found in the baking section of the store. Moya said that the raid was the result of the promise the city made that they would also target large businesses.

The raids were part of Tshwane's campaign where they targeted the Blu Valley shopping centre for compliance. Moya also said the store improperly stored fresh produce, kept meat at inappropriate temperatures and cooked food in pots without lids. In the video, she showed the extent of the filth in the shop.

"The hygiene requirements have been neglected. We are closing own this establishment, and we are revoking their license."

View the x video here:

What did Pick n Pay say?

According to TimesLIVE, Pick n Pay confirmed that they are aware of the incident and said they will investigate the store. Management was on the ground 30 minutes after they were informed and launched a full audit.

"What was seen was completely unacceptable. This falls very far from what we expect from our franchisees and store managers," Pick n Pay.

Non-compliance an issue

South Africa has been battling with non-compliance from spaza shops and established retail outlets. As a result, the government has embarked on campaigns since 2024 where they raided restaurants and outlets unannounced to crack down on non-compliance. The need to conduct compliance raids was more pronounced after dozens of children died allegedly from eating food purchased at spaza shops, many of which were found to be non-compliant.

SA dealing with non-compliance

The South African Police Service and the KwaZulu-Natal government raided two warehouses in Durban on 20 November 2024 and uncovered expired goods

During the raids the government launched following the deaths of scores of children from food bought at spaza shops, President Cyril Ranmaphosa announced in Parliament on 29 November that more than 1000 spaza shops were shut down

The City of Tshwane fined spaza shops over R63,000 in 2023 for non-compliance with municipal bylaws

National Consumer Commission conducted inspections

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Consumer Commission conducted nationwide raids in June 2024 after discovering spaza shops were not complying with the law.

The Commission targeted suppliers of fast-moving goods and aimed at uncovering compliance in big and small retailers. They discovered that there was non-compliance in establishments which had food that passed their sell-by dates.

