Gauteng police are investigating a case of business robbery after a viral clip showed thugs holding up a restaurant in Sebokeng

The incident happened at the well-known eatery, Tellos Restaurant, during which the suspects got away with an amount of cash

The police's Sergeant Nthabiseng Mokhachane told Briefly News that after robbing the place, the gunmen got away with R2,500

The police urged the public to come forward with any information which may assist in identifying and arresting the suspects

Police are investigating a robbery at the popular Vaal establishment, Tellos Restaurant. Image: The Tellos

Source: Facebook

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist at Briefly News. A Head of Current Affairs, Mametela reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents and other topics, including sports, at The Herald and Opera News SA, among others.

GAUTENG — Police are investigating a harrowing armed robbery at the popular Sebokeng establishment Tellos Restaurant.

It follows the terror unleashed by gun-toting thugs, who shook up the eatery in the Vaal two weeks ago, in a viral incident caught on CCTV.

Sebokeng cops hunt restaurant robbers

The thugs could be seen entering as waiting staff worked a busy weekend shift at about 7.18pm on Saturday, 8 February 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fear and panic washed across the restaurant as the workers stared down the barrel of a gun, amid hefty demands from the robbers for loot.

An assailant is captured forcing who appears to be the manager into compliance. Within minutes, cash is handed to the thugs, who make off without causing more damage, while they do not fire any shots.

Since then, police have launched an investigation into the business robbery.

Sedibeng police spokesperson Sergeant Nthabiseng Mokhachane called on the public to assist in identifying the suspects.

Mokhachane said the incident happened as an employee headed downstairs to fetch ice when two unknown men approached.

"They ordered him to lie down at gunpoint and he complied. One of the suspects went to the other side of the restaurant and ordered the customers to the ground," she said.

"They then demanded money from the till as well as safe keys, but were told the business did not have a safe. After the robbery, they [fled with] about R2,500 in cash."

Sebokeng police asked the public to assist with any information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts can contact Sebokeng police on 082 498 9563, 080 600 10111, or via the MySAPS App.

Source: Briefly News