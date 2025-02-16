A video showing the moment armed robbers storm a restaurant in Sebokeng in the Vaal is making the rounds

CCTV at Tellos Restaurant showed two gunmen entering the establishment, and holding up patrons and staff

In the now-viral clip, one of the armed robbers kicked one of the workers and could be heard demanding money

Footage from Tellos Restaurant in Sebokeng captures an armed robbery at the establishment. Image: The Tellos

GAUTENG — CCTV cameras caught a recent armed robbery taking place at a popular establishment in the Vaal in Emfuleni.

The harrowing incident happened during weekend trading at Tellos Restaurant in Sebokeng township on Saturday, 8 February 2025.

Sebokeng restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Gun-wielding thugs can seen entering at 7.18pm according to the timestamp before conducting a campaign of terror.

The clip, posted on the @Vehicle_Trackerz X page, starts with waiting staff milling about, another worker appearing to prepare a beverage, while another, seemingly the shift leader, running the show.

Within a minute, the first of two gunmen enter. Several employees, including others who appear to emerge from a separate area to peek, retreat in fear.

The gun-wielding assailant can be seen kicking who appears to be the restaurant manager while one other employee is seemingly paralysed by fear over the unfolding events behind the counter.

Watch the rest of the X video below:

Over the next several minutes, the man holding the gun shakes up the staff.

"Etsa ka pele! Etsa ka pele ke batla chelete, man!" he says in a demanding tone, intent on emptying the business's coffers.

The manager scurries to the till and scrambles to open it. Once open, he calls to the gunman, who had turned his attention to patrons to order them to go down low as they sat, to hand him notes.

The perpetrator stretches his hand out to take it and demands more.

"Kaofela! Kaofela, ntsha kaofela ... ntsha kaofela! Ntsha chelete le plate moo. Ntsha plate moo, kaofela!"

At one point, he points his weapon at the manager and then looks around for a safe after ordering them to give him the money from it.

Armed robbers became uninvited guests at Tellos Restaurant in Sebokeng in CCTV footage. Image: The Tellos

The restaurant released a statement following the incident.

"We're shocked and saddened by the armed robbery at our restaurant. Our customers' and staff's safety and well-being are our top priority, and we're relieved no major injuries were sustained," it read in part.

Read the rest of the Facebook statement.

