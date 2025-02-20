Police investigations into the assassination of Muhsin Hendricks, dubbed as the world's first openly gay imam, continue

Hendricks was shot and killed in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, where he had reportedly gone to attend a lesbian wedding

Nelson Mandela Bay police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg told Briefly News a probe continued

Nelson Mandela Bay police are searching for the killers of imam Muhsin Hendricks in Bethelsdorp. Images: Tshepiso Mametela, @IAM587

Source: UGC

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist at Briefly News. A Head of Current Affairs, Mametela reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents and other topics, including sports, at The Herald and Opera News SA, among others.

GQEBERHA — Police investigations are continuing into the shooting death of Muhsin Hendricks, the world's first openly gay imam.

Hendricks was killed in Bethelsdorp on Saturday, 15 February 2025, while reportedly preparing to officiate a lesbian wedding.

Muhsin Hendricks killers being tracked

In response to a Briefly News inquiry, Nelson Mandela Bay police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said investigations were ongoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She said no new information could be shared publicly at this time.

"Police are appealing to anyone with any information which can assist in the investigation to contact Detective Colonel Dawie Schotz on 082 319 8673," urged Janse Van Rensburg.

"Alternatively, informants can contact the Crime Stop hotline on 086 001 0111, or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous."

Meanwhile, Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel said police were hot on the heels of the suspects, seen in a widely circulated video on social media, assassinating the gay rights advocate.

There are suggestions the killing could be a hate crime. However, during a Newzroom Afrika news interview, Nel said it was too early to confirm.

Hendricks was a pioneering figure, who, in 2009, founded the People’s Mosque in Cape Town, intended as a haven for gay Muslims.

Nel, who did not divulge further details, noted being told by the Police Ministry that law enforcement was hot on the trail of the suspected killers.

In the clip of the murder, posted on the @RT_com X page a day after the killing, a Toyota Hilux coming from the opposite direction is seen blocking the path of the imam's vehicle — a gold VW T-Roc.

A masked assailant in what appears to be a black hoodie jumps out of the front passenger side and approaches the vehicle.

The gunman fires several times into the right backseat.

Source: Briefly News