A video has surfaced showing murdered Gqeberha policeman Constable Callan Andrews pushing a patrol car

The officer was shot and killed execution-style on Kobus Road in Helenvale while attending to the breakdown

Three suspects were arrested and appeared in court in connection with his murder, while one teen was freed

Footage posted to social media shows Callan Andrews pushing the broken-down police van before being killed. Images: @Sipha_Kema, Tshepiso Mametela

GQEBERHA — The killing of Gqeberha police officer Constable Callan Andrews has rocked the Nelson Mandela Bay community.

Andrews, 29, was gunned down execution-style in Helenvale while he and another officer conducted patrols on New Year's Eve.

Andrews filmed pushing cop van

According to reports, their vehicle broke down, and three residents approached to assist Andrews in pushing it.

He was subsequently shot and later died in hospital. Three people have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

Police arrested two youths — 17 and 18 — on Saturday, 4 January 2025.

One teen appeared at the Nerina Youth One Stop Justice Centre on 6 and 7 January, while the other was released due to a lack of evidence against him.

On the same day as the arrested youth's first appearance, two more suspects, both 27, were apprehended in Gqeberha.

They appeared in the Gelvandale Magistrate's Court on 8 January, where one abandoned bail while the other intended to apply.

Since then, Briefly News has seen a video showing an officer in full uniform, seemingly Andrews, pushing the marked Gelvandale police van as reported.

Several children — and what appears to be two youths — can be seen pushing it along with him and lots of activity can be seen on Kobus Road, where the incident happened, at about 5.35pm.

The 26-second clip ends before he is shot.

A memorial service will be held on 9 January before Andrews, a Gelvandale Visible Police member, is laid to rest in Gqeberha on 11 January.

