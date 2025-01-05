A female Gauteng Traffic Warden murdered by her police officer boyfriend in Eldorado Park has been laid to rest

Chesnay Keppler died in a hail of bullets following a domestic dispute at her home in the early hours of Boxing Day

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi assured mourners at the funeral service of an intensified fight against GBV

The murdered Gauteng Traffic Ward at the hands of her police officer boyfriend, Chesnay Keppler, has been laid to rest. Images: @GautengProvince, @Yfm

JOHANNESBURG — A Gauteng Traffic Warden, killed when her police officer boyfriend fired multiple shots through a window at her residence in Eldorado Park on Thursday, 26 December 2024, has been laid to rest.

Provincial and local government officials attended the funeral service of Chesnay Keppler, 22, in Johannesburg South on Saturday, 4 January.

Female Gauteng Traffic Warden buried

Keppler's 42-year-old estranged lover has been arrested for her murder.

He had attempted to kill himself as police tried to apprehend him hours after the murder, and was taken to hospital under heavy police guard.

The officer appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court from hospital on 30 December, where the case was postponed until 6 January. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the case.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who addressed funeral mourners, vowed to intensify the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

He called for justice to prevail.

"[The accused] might not have represented the government, but his actions are an indictment to public service. Law enforcement might not have sent him, but he acted [against the] law enforcement [mandate]," said Lesufi.

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) Roads and Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) Kenny Kunene condemned the incident.

Days after Keppler's murder, a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer was killed in Soweto during a New Year's Eve operation.

Unknown suspects allegedly accosted Khensani Mabaso and shot her outside her Diepkloof home in broad daylight while on duty.

According to information, the attack happened early on Tuesday, 31 December, as Mabaso, 32, was arriving or leaving the residence to resume patrols.

She was dressed in full uniform and had sustained several gunshot wounds. JMPD Acting Chief Patrick Jaca conveyed the department's condolences.

Gauteng police are investigating the killing.

Police murder-suspected teens nabbed

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Hawks have arrested two suspects for the murder of a Gelvandale police constable.

It comes after Callan Andrews was gunned down execution-style in Gelvandale on Tuesday, 31 December 2024.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said police arrested two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, for his murder on 4 January 2025.

They additionally face a charge of robbery of a state firearm.

