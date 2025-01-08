Two more suspects have been arrested for the killing of Gqeberha police officer Constable Callan Andrews

One youth arrested in connection with the incident on New Year's Eve appeared in a juvenile court

Charges against a second teen suspect were withdrawn due to a lack of evidence linking him to the crime

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly killing Constable Callan Andrews, while one teen has been released. Images: Tshepiso Mametela, @MoonyeenOliphant

GQEBERHA — One of the two youths arrested for allegedly murdering Gqeberha police officer Constable Callan Andrews appeared in court for a second time on Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

Police arrested the 17-year-old alongside another teen, 18, on 4 January.

Arrests in cop killing reach 3

However, he stood alone in a youth court to face a murder charge and robbery with aggravating circumstances after his alleged accomplice was released.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the second youth could not be positively linked to the case.

Andrews, 29, was gunned down execution-style in Gelvandale while he and another officer conducted patrols on New Year's Eve.

According to police, their vehicle broke down, and three residents approached to assist Andrews as he tried to push it.

A gunshot rang out, prompting the officer in the car to inspect.

Andrews had collapsed to the ground after sustaining a bullet wound to the head while his firearm was missing. He later died on arrival at a hospital.

The arrested suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared for the first time on Monday at the Nerina Youth One Stop Justice Centre.

The state remanded the matter to 7 January for an assessment and preliminary inquiry and postponed for 14 more days for investigations.

The suspect faces additional unlawful firearm and ammunition possession charges. During the brief hearing, he abandoned his bail application.

In a further development on Monday, the Hawks arrested two men, aged 27, charging them in connection with the killing.

A joint operation between the Hawks and Mount Road Tactical Response Team (TRT) led to the suspects in Gqeberha and the recovery of a service pistol.

They appeared in the Gelvandale Magistrate's court on 8 January, where one abandoned bail while the other intended to apply.

The case was postponed to 15 January 2025.

