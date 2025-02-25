Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly raped and robbed female students at a Bolobedu college

Eight students at a female-only student accommodation were asleep when a gun-toting thug entered and raped four of them

An investigation is underway after police registered an armed robbery case in addition to four rapes following the incident

A gun-toting, balaclava-clad man entered a Bolobedu college campus residence and raped four women. Image: @DasenThathiah

LIMPOPO — A manhunt is underway for a lone suspect who allegedly stormed a Bolobedu college campus in the Mopani District and raped four female students.

Police have since launched a manhunt, with the Provincial Commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, throwing all available resources to catch the perpetrator.

Effort launched to find raping robber

According to reports, eight students were asleep at a female-only residence at about 11.10pm on Saturday, 22 February 2025.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said one of them got up to fetch water outside. A short while later, she screamed and called out for help.

"An unknown man in a black balaclava and gloves, with a black jersey, blue jeans, and white sneakers, pointed them with a firearm," he said.

"He instructed them to undress before raping four girls aged between 20 and 21. He then robbed them of two cellphones and fled."

The balaclava-clad suspect fled the scene.

Police registered an armed robbery case and four counts of rape. An investigation and a search for the suspect is underway.

"Anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspect can contact Tzaneen FCS [Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences] Unit Detective Constable Dzumisani Mhlongo on 083 585 3885.

"[Alternatively], information can be reported anonymously on the Crime Stop hotline on 086 001 0111 or the MySAPS App," said Thakeng.

Meanwhile, Hadebe ordered the deployment of maximum resources to track and apprehend the dangerous criminal.

Ga-Chuene nurses raped on duty

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Limpopo man is in custody for the shocking rapes of two Ga-Chuene clinic nurses near Lebowakgomo.

The suspect allegedly forced the two women from the facility at gunpoint while they were on duty on Friday, 10 January.

He entered shortly after midnight and approached the guardroom in the yard of the facility. He proceeded to tie up two security guards and took a third, whom he forced into compliance to gain entry into the clinic premises.

He found two nurses and reportedly took their cell phones before dragging them to a nearby bush. The suspect allegedly forced them to undress, raping them on the spot. Afterwards, he fled, leaving the health workers to return to the clinic.

They were transferred to a hospital where they were treated, while police launched an investigation into the incident.

