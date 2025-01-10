Two nurses employed at a clinic outside of Polokwane in Limpopo were abducted while on duty

The kidnapper then proceeded to rape them after robbing them, and the South African Police Service is investigating the incident

The incident shook South Africans, and some commented on the level of crime in the Limpopo province

The police are investigating an incident where two nurses were raped in Polokwane.

Source: Getty Images

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service in Limpopo is investigating a horrific rape incident in which two nurses were raped outside of Polokwane on 10 January 2025.

2 Polokwane nurses raped

According to TimesLIVE, the suspect entered the Chuene Clinic in Ga-Chuene outside Polokwane shortly after midnight. He entered the premises and approached the guardroom. He tied up two of the security guards and took a third, which he used to enter the premises. He found two nurses and reportedly robbed them. He took their cell phones and dragged them to a nearby bush.

He then forced them to undress and raped them on the spot. He fled the scene, and the health workers returned to the clinic. They were transferred to a hospital where they were treated. The police launched an investigation into the incident.

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens on Facebook were angered and devastated by the incident.

Aniki Dk asked:

"What's wrong with this country? It is because the government is too lenient when it comes to these criminals?"

Veronica Crawford said:

"A corrupt and lawless government leads to a corrupt and lawless people."

Matlou Michaekl said:

"I hope Miss Premier will address this matter."

Nono Hlubi said:

"Crime in Limpopo is escalating."

Tammy-Lee Nell-Alifee said:

"The country is falling apart because we don't punish people for wrongdoing."

