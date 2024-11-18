The South African Police Service arrested a 22-year-old man in Limpopo for the rape of two kids

The incidents happened in Thohoyandou, and the mother of one of the children found him committing the crime

South Africans were disgusted by the man, who will appear in court soon, and demanded justice

THOHOYANDOU, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service arrested a man for the alleged rape of two little girls in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

Limpopo man arrested for rape

The incident reportedly recently took place last week, on 15 November 2024, in Mafukani village. The man allegedly took the children to a nearby bush, where he raped them. One of the child's parents saw him taking them to the bush and found him raping one of them. The children were taken to hospital.

He will appear before the Mutale Magistrates Court on two rape counts. Limpopo Safety MEC Florence Radzilani expressed concern that the instances of citizens raping children have increased and has called on men to condemn these incidents and to stand up for the children in the community.

South Africans furious

Netizens on Facebook were angry at the man's alleged actions.

Brenda Zvikaramba asked:

"Is there a death sentence in SA?"

Badro Sekhukhune said:

"He must go to jail. This is the new generation. We are going to fight against GBV."

Lee-ann Pienaar said:

"Yoh, people are sick. This world is broken."

Peen Mokuwa said:

"More dangerous than poison snacks."

Ernest Ngobese said:

"The government needs to revisit the death penalty."

Johnnie Johnstone said:

"This country is a rotten crime-nest. Disgusting."

Limpopo man jailed for rape

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a 67-year-old man from Limpopo was sentenced to 20 years for rape.

The man committed the crime in March 2023 after the victim was sent to the man to visit. He forced himself on her after she was sent on an errand and was shortly arrested.

