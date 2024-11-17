An elderly man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of a minor in Modimolle, Limpopo, in March 2023

The incident happened after the girl child was sent to the man's home, her uncle, on an errand by her aunt

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe praised the efforts to ensure the minor victim justice

LIMPOPO — The Modimolle Regional Court threw the book at a 67-year-old rape accused who violated his niece, 54 years his junior.

On Thursday, 14 November 2024, he received a 20-year sentence for the crime committed in March 2023 at the Phagameng location in Modimolle.

Man jailed to 20 years for minor's rape

Earlier, the court had found him guilty after learning that he had forced himself on the child at his home after she had been sent on an errand.

The victim arrived at her uncle's home in the nearby area at her aunt's behest. He immediately threatened her and forced her to a room inside the house.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that after the incident, the man had let her go, and she had informed her aunt.

"He was arrested after the matter was reported to the police. Following thorough investigations, he was found guilty, leading to his sentence."

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, commended the efforts to ensure the victim received justice.

Slain Limpopo women's families receive support

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa pulled together for the two women brutally murdered at an Onverwacht farm in the Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo on 17 August.

Maria Makgato, a mother of four, and Zimbabwean national Lucia Ndlovu were shot and killed after reportedly trespassing at the pig farm.

Makgato, 47, and Ndlovu, 34, accompanied by Ndlovu's husband, had gone to collect allegedly dumped expired or near-expired goods left by a truck goods.

Police, who found the remains of the women in a pigpen on Tuesday, 20 August, arrested the farm owner, Zachariah Olivier, 60, and his two employees, Adriaan de Wet, 19, and William Musoro, 45, the following day.

