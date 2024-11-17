North West Man Arrested for Triple Murder After Knobkerrie Attack on Family
- A man has been arrested after launching an attack with a knobkerrie that left three of his family members dead
- The incident, in which he struck all three relatives on the head, happened in Shaleng village, near Taung
- North-West police are investigating a triple murder while a man, 33, will appear in court on 18 November
- The police's Colonel Adéle Myburgh told Briefly News police were yet to determine a motive for the attack
TAUNG — Police arrested a man for triple murder following a knobkerrie attack on his family near Taung in North-West on Saturday, 16 November 2024.
According to police, the suspect allegedly bludgeoned three relatives with a short, wooden club inside their shack at Shaleng village.
Man arrested for triple murder of family
He first struck his father, 74, over the head as the family sat around a coffee table in the evening hours of 15 November.
"Other relatives escaped through a window and ran to neighbouring homestead for help," said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.
"The suspect proceeded to attack his mother, 68, and his 27-year-old sister, also hitting them over the head with the knobkerrie."
The suspect fled the scene, leaving his kin for dead. When paramedics arrived, they declared the victims dead on the scene.
Myburgh, who told Briefly News the motive was unknown, said police, who are investigating a triple murder, with the community's help, traced the suspect to Kgomotso, in the vicinity of Shaleng, arresting him at about 6 a.m. the next day.
"He was charged with the triple murder, and he is expected to appear in the Kgomotso Periodical Court on 18 November," said Myburgh.
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the current affairs Head of Desk at Briefly News. He was a news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za