A man has been arrested after launching an attack with a knobkerrie that left three of his family members dead

The incident, in which he struck all three relatives on the head, happened in Shaleng village, near Taung

North-West police are investigating a triple murder while a man, 33, will appear in court on 18 November

The police's Colonel Adéle Myburgh told Briefly News police were yet to determine a motive for the attack

TAUNG — Police arrested a man for triple murder following a knobkerrie attack on his family near Taung in North-West on Saturday, 16 November 2024.

According to police, the suspect allegedly bludgeoned three relatives with a short, wooden club inside their shack at Shaleng village.

He first struck his father, 74, over the head as the family sat around a coffee table in the evening hours of 15 November.

"Other relatives escaped through a window and ran to neighbouring homestead for help," said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

"The suspect proceeded to attack his mother, 68, and his 27-year-old sister, also hitting them over the head with the knobkerrie."

The suspect fled the scene, leaving his kin for dead. When paramedics arrived, they declared the victims dead on the scene.

Myburgh, who told Briefly News the motive was unknown, said police, who are investigating a triple murder, with the community's help, traced the suspect to Kgomotso, in the vicinity of Shaleng, arresting him at about 6 a.m. the next day.

"He was charged with the triple murder, and he is expected to appear in the Kgomotso Periodical Court on 18 November," said Myburgh.

