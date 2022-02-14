A young teenage girl managed to escape from a car after she was kidnapped by four men over the weekend

The incident took place at Zwelisha in KwaZulu-Natal when the teenage girl went to a local tuckshop

South Africans are saddened by the traumatic experience the young girl had to go through and hope the suspects are found

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

ZWELISHA - A 16-year-old girl, fortunately, was able to escape from a car after she was allegedly kidnapped by four men in Zwelisha in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 12 February.

The teenage girl had walked to a tuck shop close to her home at around 2pm when a Volkswagen Polo stopped next to her.

The men then forced the girl into the car and gagged her when she tried to scream for help. One of the suspects then threatened her with a knife, ensuring that she obeyed their demands.

A 16-year-old girl was lucky enough to escape from a car after she was abducted by four men in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Reaction Unit SA/Supplied

Source: UGC

According to a press release sent to Briefly News by security company Reaction Unit SA(RUSA), the men drove the teenage girl to a remote area in Inanda. Upon arrival, she was fondled by two of the suspects who told her that if she tried to escape they would find her again because they had been waiting for an opportunity to rape her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

While the suspects tried to take off her clothing, the teenage girl managed to escape and ran into the bushes. The men reportedly spent an hour searching for her before they gave up and left.

She then went to a house in Area 4, Trenance Park and asked for help. According to TimesLIVE, the South African Police Service has now taken over the case and are investigating the matter.

South Africans saddened by the kidnapping

Social media users took to Facebook to share their thoughts about the young girl's kidnapping. Most people were saddened by the ordeal and highlighted that the teenage girl will need therapy.

Here are some comments:

Saira Bipulprasad said:

"This is so sad, our children are not safe any more, I hope those kidnappers are caught. This child needs counselling."

Michell Stephens said:

"This poor girl... She must have been terrified. I hope they find these low lives (waste of air) and do Street justice on them. I pray this girl gets lots of help to overcome her trauma."

Nompilo Gumede said:

" What a sick world we live in, our kids are not safe at all."

Valancia Davids said:

"She is really brave but since her attackers have been looking for this opportunity for a while, they probably know a lot about her so she needs to be taken to a different location for her own safety until these thugs are apprehended or else they will come back with vengeance."

Cindy Clark said:

"She must be so traumatized after that terrifying experience, can't even imagine how scared she must have been watching these thugs search for her. A very brave young girl so glad she is safe."

Teen's body found in Klawer farmer’s drain, boy stole fruit with friend

In other crime-related news, Briefly News previously reported that Jerobejin van Wyk, a 13-year-old boy who also goes by the name Terence, was brutally murdered by a farmer in Klawer, Western Cape, after he stole fruit from his farm with a friend.

Van Wyk and his friend were given fruit when they spotted mangoes growing on a nearby tree. When the farmer spotted them picking the mangoes, he walked out of his Second Avenue home and got into his bakkie.

The farmer chased Van Wyk in his bakkie while the friend hid in a dustbin. How Van Wyk was killed is still uncertain, but once he was dead, the farmer placed his body in black bin bags and cut him into parts before burning the bags and flushing the remains in a drain on his property, News24 reports.

Source: Briefly News