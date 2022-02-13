Halala: Heroic Cop Saves 2 Young Girls Stuck on a 3rd-Floor Ledge

Acting sergeant Tebogo Mailula saved the day when he saved two young girls who were trapped on a third-floor ledge

He and three other officers were patrolling the Johannesburg CBD when they noticed a crowd outside a building

Mailula was able to access the windows on the third floor and was able to rescue the girls who had been left at home by their mom

JOHANNESBURG - Acting sergeant Tebogo Mailula is a true hero. He and three other male officers were patrolling the Johannesburg CBD when they noticed a crowd of people gathered outside a building.

Upon investigation, Mailula discovered that two young girls aged two and five years old had climbed out of a window on the thrid-floor and had gotten stuck.

Acting sergeant Tebogo Mailula saved the day when he saved the two young girls. Photo credit: City of Joburg/Supplied

A member of the public was trying to rescue the girls from a floor below. Mailula entered the building and went to the third floor but found that the windows were locked according to Goodthingsguy.

With the help of the caretaker, Mailula was able to open the windows and rescue the two girls.

The Daily Sun reported that when the mother returned home she had explained that she had left the girls sleeping while she went to the butcher. The girls had woken up and when they realised that their mom was home they climbed out of a window that was left open.

Thankfully the girls were unharmed, without Mailula's intervention the situation might have had a tragic end.

