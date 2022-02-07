South Africans helped track down a man who helped rescue a hypothermic swimmer in Clifton, Cape Town recently

Former lifeguard Struan Jamieson used the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) pink rescue buoy on Friday morning during the rescue

This was the 99th successful rescue in which a pink rescue buoy has been used to save a life in SA

Mzansi banded together to help find a man who helped rescue an unresponsive swimmer at a beach in Clifton, Cape Town using a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) pink rescue buoy on Friday morning, 4 February.

A heroic man used an NSRI pink buoy to save a drowning swimmer. Image: NSRI/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

NSRI confirmed that the hero has been identified as Struan Jamieson.

It was reported that a group of cold water swimmers, including Sarah Oberholzer and Jonathan Smuts, were about 75 metres off 4th Beach when Sarah noticed that one of the group, a young man, was unresponsive.

Sarah checked if he was OK but got no answer, although he was still swimming. She realised that he needed help. She called out for help, which prompted Struan Jamieson and Jason Fialkov, who were on the beach to swim out.

“Having previously rescued a woman who was washed out at a nearby tidal pool, Struan decided to run up the beach and fetch the pink buoy, which he knew would help him and the man in difficulty,” said an NSRI statement.

Struan and Jason swam out through big surf with the pink buoy which the hypothermic young man gratefully took hold of.

A former Clifton Lifeguard, Jason said the conditions were hectic and there was a strong rip.

The four rescuers managed to get the young man safely onto the beach and tried to warm him up, knowing that an ambulance was on the way.

NSRI confirmed that the young man was taken to hospital and kept overnight with non-fatal drowning symptoms. He was released on Saturday, 5 February, and is doing well after his ordeal.

“This is the 99th successful rescue in which a pink rescue buoy has been used to save a life. All rescues that have been attempted with a pink rescue buoy have been successful and no harm has come to any rescuers,” NSRI said on Facebook.

SA praises local hero

Terry-Lee Heuer wrote:

“Aw, awesome well done. Thank you. You are a hero, glad to hear the young guy is OK.”

Tammy Mah reacted:

“Brave heroes!! Glad it all ended well!”

Lizette Fransolet Du Plessis commented:

“Well done! We have huge respect for what he has done! What a heroic act!”

Cameron Graham Boustead said:

“Lovely. A heart-warming story. Humanity is still alive and well. Thank you for assisting.”

Source: Briefly News