Tragic End to Tale of Young Moroccan Boy Trapped in Well

Little Rayan Oram tragically died shortly before rescue workers were able to reach him

The drama of the trapped Moroccan boy gripped global headlines with millions hoping the boy survives

A horizontal passage was cut into the mountainside in an effort to reach the boy

A desperate situation had South Africans on the edge of their seats on Saturday afternoon when it was reported that a five0year-old Morrocan boy was found trapped inside a well.

The young boy, Rayan Oram, had been trapped in the well for five days and sadly passed away on Sunday.

Rayan Oram tragically passed away shortly before rescue workers reached him. Photo credit: @CheapremeBrand

Moroccan King Mohammed VI called the parents to share the tragic news with them that their sad had not made it.

Emergency workers struggled around the clock to reach the boy who was trapped down a 32m well and they were not sure if he was alive or dead.

In order to reach the boy, rescue workers had excavated the side of a hill using heaving equipment. They dug a horizontal tunnel into the side of the well according to News24.

However, their progress slowed dramatically when they ditched the heavy equipment after fears that the vibrations could send brittle soil down the well.

Al Jazeera reported that the well was just 45cm wide at the top and continued to narrow as it descended.

Family members first realised that the boy was missing when they heard muffled cries. They lowered a cell phone down the well with its light and camera on to locate the boy.

The tragic story has gripped the world and social media users have reacted to the sad outcome

@Addi_Qatamin:

"He survived five days inside a cold dark narrow deep well then passed away minutes after being rescued. The world mourns with Morocco. A heartbreaking story with a tragic ending. May your beautiful soul rest in peace Rayan. #SaveRayan."

@AsuDelphine:

"Morocco in shock after the tragic death of boy stuck in well for five days."

@kzerrou:

"We lost you #Rayan but today you represent the symbol of a youth that must be saved, that must be taken out of the well. You are not a symbol for Morocco only You are a symbol for the whole world. This world stole your youth with all these wars, pollutions, pandemics…"

