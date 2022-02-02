A video of a snake in a classroom has gone viral on social media as peeps try to figure out what breed it was

The video was taken from a student's perspective; a student who was screaming for her life while standing on a desk

It seems their teacher was a quick thinker as he grabbed a broom to push the snake as far away from his students as possible

A trending TikTok video of a teacher trying to get rid of a snake that has entered his class has scared the life out of many. The video, which was taken by a student, starts with all the kids standing on the desks and screaming.

It pans around the classroom where someone can be heard screaming that the snake is a python. The teacher grabbed a broom and tried his best to push the serpent away from his petrified students.

It's not been made clear what type of snake entered the classroom but many speculated in the comments section that it was a cobra. Either way, it must have been a truly harrowing experience for anyone involved.

Social media users respond in various ways to the snake

@Michaelcuban hilariously wrote:

"If I was that teacher I would've run out of that class so fast and left those kids."

@Mdu Mkhize - Ngubo said:

"Well done, sir."

@user8396078565654 commented:

"It's the way that teacher is doing everything in his power to protect you guys first before himself for me."

@nikhilramsumuj believes:

"That's a frikken cobra if you look carefully."

@solarvclipse shared:

"That's a whole cobra. Salute to the teacher... Man's was lucky."

@Tariena Riena Hitzer commented:

"This would have been the day I quit school."

@user3350232559534 added:

"Thank God that teacher was there hey."

Sssssup? Black mamba surprisingly hisses at homeowner who calls Nick Evans to the rescue

In other surprising snake news, Briefly News previously reported South African snake rescuer Nick Evans had a run-in with a 1.9 m black mamba recently. Evans was called to a home in Queensburgh, Durban, where the female mamba was hiding underneath a cabinet in the dining room of a couple's home.

According to Evans, the homeowner heard her two small dogs barking at something under the cabinet. She initially thought it was a rat but after further inspection and a loud hiss, she realised that it was a large and dangerous snake.

The lady and her partner locked their dogs and cats in a room before calling Evans and she sat just metres away from the serpent to keep an eye on it. Evans revealed that the process the couple followed was exactly what was advised.

