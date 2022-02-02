KZN's own Nick Evans shared a story about a recent rescue in a suburb in Durban, where he found a 1.9-metre black mamba

According to Evans, the mamba hissed at the homeowner, which is when she realised there was a threat in the home and locked her animals away for their safety

Evans shared that the homeowners followed the correct steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their pets

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African snake rescuer Nick Evans had a run-in with a 1.9 m black mamba recently. Evans was called to a home in Queensburgh, Durban, where the female mamba was hiding underneath a cabinet in the dining room of a couple's home.

According to Evans, the homeowner heard her two small dogs barking at something under the cabinet. She initially thought it was a rat but after further inspection and a loud hiss, she realised that it was a large and dangerous snake.

The lady and her partner locked their dogs and cats in a room before calling Evans and she sat just metres away from the serpent to keep an eye on it. Evans revealed that the process the couple followed was exactly what was advised.

Nick Evans rushed to the aid of a Durban couple who found a large black mamba under a cabinet in their dining room. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

Take a look at Evans' post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users commend Evans for another good rescue

Leon van Niekerk shared:

"Way to go Nick. Well done..."

Indira Narayan wrote:

"Beautiful picture Nick. It's all attentive."

Louis Dawid Kriel wants to know:

"Watched an episode of Snake Season today. Awesome entertainment, especially when you caught 2 mambas in the same roof. Question: Do the owners have to fix the roof themselves afterwards?"

Feisty 2.2m black mamba gives Nick Evans a scare: “The Cesar Millan of snakes”

In more news about Durban's snake rescuer, Briefly News previously reported that Nick Evans was at his mamba rescuing again and this time it was at a Bellair, Durban home after it was discovered in a shed on the property.

“After some searching, without success, I was sure it had exited the shed through one of the many gaps, and into the bush next door. But, just as I was about to call it quits, I moved something, and a head appeared. The mamba was in an old hide box!” said Evans.

He explained that he attempted to slowly drag the box into a more open position, but the mamba explosively shot out of there, giving him quite the fright. Fortunately, he managed to quickly pin it down.

Source: Briefly News