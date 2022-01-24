Leaners Mourn the Death of Deputy Principal Who Was Gunned Down Outside School

The learners of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa, on the East Rand are mourning the tragic loss of their deputy principal

Thembisile Ngendane, 50, was gunned down by three men outside the school on Friday, 21 January

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday, 24 January to address the learners and staff following the incident

A group of learners at Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa, on the East Rand paid tribute to their beloved deputy principal who was killed in a brazen shooting outside the school on Friday, 21 January.

Leaners of Phomolong Secondary School are mourning the tragic loss of their deputy principal.

Source: Getty Images

The late Thembisile Ngendane, 50, was gunned down by three men outside the school.

There has been an outpour of condolences on social media for the late educator. Video clips of a special assembly held at the school have been shared online and see emotional learners joined together in song as they hold lit candles and balloons.

It is said that learners and staff are calling for justice following the tragic incident.

Reports confirmed that the Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Monday, 24 January.

“South Africans don't understand what it takes to prepare a good teacher or the role our educators are playing to nurture our children. I felt I need to come to you educators and to be in the same space and same room with you to express how deeply hurt we are.

“It can't be business as usual when a deputy principal has been killed, especially because you don't even know if you are safe. Police have assigned a task team to track the perpetrators within 72 hours,” Lesufi said, reported Sowetan Live.

SAFM also reported that the deceased's family was still reeling from shock at the incident.

