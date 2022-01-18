A memorial service was held for the two learners who died in an apparent murder-suicide on their first day back at school last Wednesday

The incident reportedly happened after the pair, including another friend, snuck out of school and headed to the home of one of the boys

One of them was reportedly accidentally shot after they took a look at a gun from the home before the other boy turned the gun on himself

DAVEYTON - A memorial service was held on Tuesday for the two Lesiba Secondary School boys who died tragically in an accidental murder-suicide in the Ekurhuleni township of Daveyton, Benoni, on their first day back at school on 12 January.

At the service, which saw Ekurhuleni education district director Busi Luthuli in attendance, mourners described the two friends, Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukisa Majola, as having had a bond that bordered on brotherhood.

The two boys who died in an alleged murder suicide in Daveyton have been remembered. Image: Rhona Wise/ AFP

At the time of the incident on Wednesday last week, the duo had reportedly snuck out of school with a third boy who attended the same school, TimesLIVE reported. They headed to Zukisa's home, and after arriving, the former showed his two friends a revolver belonging to his late grandfather.

Reports suggest the weapon was accidentally discharged as Zukisa held onto it before the bullet struck Njabulo. Stunned, the third boy ran out of the home, whom Zukisa ran after as he pleaded for help.

In a conflicting report, EWN claimed 16-year-olds had allegedly had a spat during learning time, leading to one of the learners shooting the other in the head outside the school grounds.

However, it's believed that after Zukisa failed to get the fleeing friend to help him after Njabulo was shot, he reportedly headed back home, where he entered the garage, locked himself inside and fired a bullet to his head, killing him instantly.

"I understand Zukisa would dodge class to go wherever Njabulo was. They were inseparable until death. I'd even venture as to say they stuck to their vows of 'until death do us part', had they been a married couple," said Luthuli, speaking at the service.

A spokesperson of the Ndhlebe family, Sibusiso Nkabane, said the two bereaved families had united in their grief, adding it was "beautiful" to witness.

"Family members on either side lost sons who were best friends. They're most likely looking down at us and not suffering in pain. It's us who remain behind who have to bear the pain," Nkabane expressed.

