“Friendship Goals”: Queens Shut It Down on Graduation Day, SA Celebrates Them

A few gorgeous queens have the internet in a frenzy after coming together to take their graduation pics. The stunners were all smiles as they fairy dusted us with the best of their #blackgirlmagic.

A few gorgeous queens have the internet in a frenzy after coming together to take their graduation pics.

, social media user @danielmarven first shared the super inspirational picture:

"The beauty of graduation.", he captioned the post.

Looking at this pic it is clear the young women are stepping into a new era in their journey- Minding their business, working hard, drinking their water and smashing those goals!

South Africans could feel their radiance too and headed to the comments section to react. Check out some of the kind words below:

@Jayneigh1 said:

"Friendship goal."

@dlamini_ZT1 said:

"I am the only one that noticed that they become more beautiful than ever before when graduating."

@Mbali59963294 said:

"Halala bana ba Welkom."

