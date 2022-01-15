Village Orphan Crowned Miss Mashau, shares advice with young women

Nukeri Aluta Makhanani had a lot of obstacles growing up but the intelligent and beautiful young lady has succeeded

She is an inspiration to many young women and she has shared some of what she had learned

The young lady has big plans fo the future which includes helping the poor and homeless

Nukeri Aluta Makhanani, an 18-year-old from Hamashau, a rural village in Limpopo, was crowned Miss Mashau a few weeks ago. Nukeri Aluta Makhanani was raised by her maternal grandmother who took over after her mother's passing in 2005. At the time of her mother's passing, Nukeri Aluta Makhanani was a year and 7 months.

Nukeri Aluta Makhanani is a young and intelligent woman with big plans for the future. Photo credit: Supplied

When my mother died she left me with my elder brother. My grandmother was assisted by the little that my father gave her. We were staying in the home with one rondavel house and a two-room of zink house. My father later died when I was 7 years old - Nukeri Aluta Makhanani.

The contestants who competed for the crown together with her were a group of exceptional and focused young women from Hamashau.

Throughout primary school, I wore closed given clothes by my relatives. In high school, my grandmother was paying for my transport money without anyone's help. By the time I got to Grade 11, things weren't easy as my grandmother was very ill and I was the one looking after her. She was the breadwinner and the only parent I had left. In March 2020 she lost her life - Nukeri Aluta Makhanani.

The win has boosted Nukeri Aluta Makhanani's confidence as she prepares for an exciting life ahead.

Briefly News spoke to Aluta and asked her about how she feels about the future of South Africa.

"I feel excited and empowered as it shows that there are a lot of young people that will not allow to be disadvantaged by their backgrounds and stand out to show their potential and bring the best to the country."

Aluta also shared some advice for young women:

"My advice to young women is that they must not look up to how people see them but they must be themselves and do what they are capable of doing as they are the only one who knows their potential and what's best for them and show that there's no other person who can be like them an be able to lead as an example to the upcoming generation."

We asked her about her plans for the future and she plans on becoming an advocate as well as pursuing a career in modelling. She hopes to be able to help the less fortunate and disabled.

