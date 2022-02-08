A Durban school girl has been reported to have returned home safe after she was taken away in a vehicle in what was initially believed to be an abduction

A video of the incident was shared by Action Bulletproof on Facebook and sees the girl being shoved in a white Renault Triber

Greenwood Park community policing forum (CPF) issued a statement saying the girl had a dispute with a male friend

Following the alarming news of the alleged abduction of a Durban school girl, Saffas can rest assured that she has returned home safe.

A video of a Durban school girl being forced into a vehicle has been doing the rounds on social media. Image: Action Bulletproof/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Video footage was shared online by Action Bulletproof on Facebook of the incident that is said to have happened on Monday, 7 February outside a school in Avoca, Durban.

In the clip, the girl can be seen shoved into the back of a white Renault Triber by an upset young man.

However, in an unforeseen turn of events, it was later discovered that the girl was not abducted but instead had a dispute with her male friend.

TimesLive reported that the Greenwood Park community policing forum (CPF) issued a statement saying the girl was home safe.

“The mother of the Avoca learner who was allegedly abducted … had confirmed to the CPF that the learner is safely home…It was a dispute between the learner and her male friend. The principal has been notified.”

The disturbing viral video angered many online users who shared their views on the post:

Herman Robbertze said:

“What a joke. This country is full of "cameramen" but no Men! This is disgusting, that nobody took action and helped this young girl!”

Kim Rene Allison wrote:

“Put yourself in the position of the person taking the video. If it had been me as a woman with my own child in the car, I think it highly unlikely that I would be brave enough to respond other than ramming my car into the other car. And if it were completely innocent, then I would be in serious trouble. One doesn't know if these guys are armed or not as well. Easy for everyone to say " do this, do that " but at the end of the day, taking the video was a good lead to report.”

Terron Naicker commented:

“So they decided that recording would save this child.”

Sthabiso Nathan Andile replied:

“Couldn't she scream? I'm pretty sure onlookers were more than ready to help. Hard to say, but the cameraman should have called the police with the same phone. I've lived in that area, streets are busy.”

Joburg schoolgirl’s kidnapper found in Mozambique

Briefly News previously reported that a third suspect was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a schoolgirl last November. The man was found in Mozambique shortly after being discovered in Soweto.

Robert Netshiunda, a police spokesperson, said that the girl is receiving counselling to help her process the ordeal. She has received the appropriate medical treatment at a local facility. The schoolgirl, aged 11, is back with her family.

The third suspect's name has not been released, but Netshiunda named the other two Fortune Kambule Ndlovu and Ayanda Kekana, who are 36 and 50, respectively. Ndlovu and Kekana were arrested last month and applied for bail, which was denied, SABC News reports.

Source: Briefly News