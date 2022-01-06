Two suspects have already been arrested and charged in connection with a schoolgirl who was kidnapped in Mayfair, Johannesburg

They applied for bail and were unsuccessful, but now a third suspect has been arrested in Mozambique

The schoolgirl has returned to her family after receiving medical treatment following her rescue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - A third suspect was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a schoolgirl last November. The man was found in Mozambique shortly after being discovered in Soweto.

Robert Netshiunda, a police spokesperson, said that the girl is receiving counselling to help her process the ordeal. She has received the appropriate medical treatment at a local facility. The schoolgirl, aged 11, is back with her family.

The third suspect's name has not been released, but Netshiunda named the other two as Fortune Kambule Ndlovu and Ayanda Kekana, who are 36 and 50, respectively. Ndlovu and Kekana were arrested last month and applied for bail, which was denied, SABC News reports.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Mozambique for allegedly kidnapping a schoolgirl in Boksburg. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The next steps forward in the case

The accused are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow (7 January) in Johannesburg, according to News24. The man, aged 40, who was apprehended in Mozambique, can only be tried in South Africa once the extradition process has been completed.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Panyaza Lesufi, the provincial MEC for Education in Gauteng, said that the Department of Education is relieved that the girl has been found and is reunited with her family. Lesufi added that the department would provide the victim with the necessary counselling services.

The Johannesburg Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence Anti-Kidnapping Task Team worked together to rescue the abducted girl from a house in Soweto after they were informed that she was being held there.

Reactions to the 3rd suspect's arrest

Ntswaki Selala said:

"Our kids are not safe."

Neo Sebi shared:

"Our hard working, brothers are at work."

Leo Stunt believes:

"Good job. He must be sent to prison."

Tshifhiwa Jay Mamax remarked:

"The most educated and hard workers."

Machoene Phasha said:

"Big up to all those who were involved in getting her back."

"Wonderful": SA happy to hear kidnapped girl has been found

In earlier news on this case, Briefly News reported that Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), said that they found a girl, aged 11, who was kidnapped outside her school last November.

The girl had been waiting outside the gates to sanitise her hands before entering EP Baumann Primary School in the morning when she was abducted by armed men.

Netshiunda did not disclose the location where the girl was discovered but said that SAPS will release a press statement once all the information regarding the case has been compiled.

Source: Briefly News