The South African Police Service has announced that an 11-year-old girl who was abducted in November has been found

No arrests have been confirmed yet, but several key details of the case have been made public until the full report is released later

The schoolgirl was kidnapped outside her school gates in Mayfair, Johannesburg while waiting to sanitise her hands

JOHANNESBURG - Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) said that they found a girl, aged 11, who was kidnapped outside her school last November.

The girl had been waiting outside the gates to sanitise her hands before entering EP Baumann Primary School in the morning when she was abducted by armed men.

Netshiunda did not disclose the location where the girl was discovered but said that SAPS will release a press statement once all the information regarding the case has been compiled, News24 reports.

The next steps in the kidnapping case

SAPS have not confirmed if any arrests have been made at this stage. According to The South African, the schoolgirl was discovered in southern Johannesburg. Some details have been released in connection with kidnapping but more information is still forthcoming from SAPS.

So far, the public has been informed that three men with firearms allegedly committed the abduction of the schoolgirl, who they specifically targeted as they knew her name. SAPS believe that the incident could be connected to her parents' being wealthy businesspeople and hoteliers from overseas.

The men, who reportedly had AK47s in their possession, drove a Toyota Yaris that was either white or silver when fleeing the scene with the kidnapped girl. The vehicle was registered in Gauteng with the number plate JS 62 CS GP.

South Africans react to the kidnapped girl's return

Sarah Tshetlanyane remarked:

"That's great news!"

Faith Thandeka said:

"That's newsworthy, thank God."

Hobie Clark asked:

"I wonder what traumas the poor girl now has to suffer from?"

Nze Muzukulu shared:

"Wonderful!"

Nikita Van Jarsveld said:

"That's wonderful news!"

