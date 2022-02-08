Tumi Morake has moved to the United States, and her fans are congratulating her on the bold move

The comedian and actress took to her social media page to share a picture and hinted that she was about to take over Atlanta

Morake is no stranger to the US, in 2020 the star and her family were stuck in the USA due to the lockdown restrictions in South Africa

South African actress and Our Perfect Wedding presenter Tumi Morake has bid farewell to Mzansi.

Actress and TV presenter Tumi Morake has relocated to the United States. Image: @tumi_morake

Source: Instagram

The Slay actress recently moved to Atlanta in the United States, and it is safe to say she loves it there.

Morake took to her Instagram page to show off her glowing skin and beautiful smile, and her fans love it.

"About to enter the ATL scene like, 'Hey girl heeeey'" she captioned her beautiful picture.

Fans, including fellow actress Zizo Tshwete, wished her all the best in her new endeavours.

@stephina_zwane replied:

"Wishing you the very best. You're a powerhouse and soon they too will appreciate that about you. May all the doors open even before you knock. May blessings find you and push you forward. Enjoy the journey!"

@zizotshwete commented:

"So happy for you and proud of you."

@angela_chisanga_77 said:

"Beautiful the Glow looking Gorgeous."

@mama_ugonnaya wrote:

"Proud of you my role model."

Morake must have fallen in love with the United States when she and her family got stuck there during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

ZAlebs reports that what started as a quick business trip ended up being a prolonged stay when Tumi and her family were stuck there due to the travel restrictions.

Bonang isn't just visiting New York, she has relocated

Still on local celebrities relocating to the United States, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's 'IT' girl Bonang Matheba got vaccinated in New York and some people wondered what the celeb was doing in the Big Apple.

A fan asked where Bonang had disappeared to and she revealed that she had relocated to New York.

She had planned on moving in 2020 but then the world went a little bit crazy, so she had to stay put for a while.

"I've relocated.. go to my stories!"

Another fan noticed that she was in New York from her IG stories and wanted to know why she left without saying goodbye.

She responded with:

"Say goodbye to who?!"

