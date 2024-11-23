Controversial and corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi reportedly bought a nightclub in Cape Town

This was after he reportedly acquired a stake in LIV Sandton despite facing charges of fraud and corruption

South Africans discussed the club, which is believed to launch soon, with the cream of the entertainment industry expected to attend

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Businessman Edwin Sodi bought a nightclub. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN—Corruption and fraud-accused tenderpreneur and businessman Edwin Sodi has reportedly bought a top-class nightclub in the Mother City.

Edwin Sodi buys a nightclub

According to TimesLIVE, Sodi is reportedly set to launch LIV on 29 November 2024, a year after acquiring shares in LIV Sandton, formerly known as Taboo. An unnamed source confirmed that he has been finalising his ownership of the place during November 2024 and is expected to shake up the nightclub scene.

Sodi's legal woes

Although Sodi is allegedly expanding his nightclub business, his legal woes have not gone away. He sold his Bryanston house for over R70 million after he faced charges of fraud and corruption.

He appeared in court in April on charges of money laundering and corruption related to the R255 million asbestos tender. He was accused alongside former Free State premier Ace Magashule and 17 others.

Netizens not amused

South Africans on Facebook were not pleased that he was splurging to buy a club.

Errol Stanley said:

"People who have stolen from the poor and continue to do so: must we create a hall of fame for them?"

Boitshwarelo Hlakane said:

"Those Cape Flats gangsters will make him pay protection fees."

Mzolisi Ka-Xenge said:

"This being is implicated in a number of questionable tenders with a series of projects."

Riki TikiTavi was angry:

"Despite the millions of rands he stole that were meant to supply water to the people of Hammanskraal?"

Edwin Sodi celebrates 50th birthday

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sodi celebrated his 50th birthday in style.

Celebrities and influencers reportedly attended his birthday party, which he hosted at the Bryanston mansion, which he sold.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News