What The MK Partry's new High Command member and former EFF member, Advocate Dali Mpofu, lauded his new political home

He said the official opposition has grown to be a significant political force in the country

South Africans roasted him and accused him of politics of the stomach and being an unfaithful politician

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Dali Mpofu saluted the MK Party, his new political home. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Advocate Dali Mpofu, who left the Economic Freedom Fighters to join the MK Party, said the party is a political force to be reckoned with.

Dali Mpofu praises MK Party

Mpofu spoke a few weeks after he joined the party, speaking at a press briefing in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Provincial leaders joined him, and he praised the party. He said it was common for a new political party to experience internal squabbles.

He said every political party in the country is affected by the arrival of the MK Party to the political scene. He said the party, which is the official opposition in Parliament, learned the political ropes quickly and gave it flowers for its influence on the country.

SA roasts him

Netizens on Facebook blasted him.

Sifiso Zulu said:

"He once said the same thing about the EFF, so nothing new here."

Thomas Ngobs said:

"Can you imagine? Tomorrow, he will be somewhere and will sing the same tune."

Zolile Mthunjwa said:

"Zuma's legal fees are his bread and butter. He will make more money being associated with MK Party members that have colourful backgrounds when it comes to corruption."

Nomvuyo Dlova said:

"This one is still delusional even when he has crossed over."

Leonard Paul Van Tonder said:

"Follower of the money."

Dali Mpofu reportedly owes SARS money

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mpofu allegedly owes SARS millions in unpaid taxes.

He reportedly received a letter of demand from the South African Revenue Services, demanding that he settle his R2 million in unpaid taxes. South Africans wondered how much he earned.

Source: Briefly News