Dali Mpofu Praises MK Party as an Important Political Player, SA Laughs
- What The MK Partry's new High Command member and former EFF member, Advocate Dali Mpofu, lauded his new political home
- He said the official opposition has grown to be a significant political force in the country
- South Africans roasted him and accused him of politics of the stomach and being an unfaithful politician
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG — Advocate Dali Mpofu, who left the Economic Freedom Fighters to join the MK Party, said the party is a political force to be reckoned with.
Dali Mpofu praises MK Party
Mpofu spoke a few weeks after he joined the party, speaking at a press briefing in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Provincial leaders joined him, and he praised the party. He said it was common for a new political party to experience internal squabbles.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
He said every political party in the country is affected by the arrival of the MK Party to the political scene. He said the party, which is the official opposition in Parliament, learned the political ropes quickly and gave it flowers for its influence on the country.
SA roasts him
Netizens on Facebook blasted him.
Sifiso Zulu said:
"He once said the same thing about the EFF, so nothing new here."
Thomas Ngobs said:
"Can you imagine? Tomorrow, he will be somewhere and will sing the same tune."
Zolile Mthunjwa said:
"Zuma's legal fees are his bread and butter. He will make more money being associated with MK Party members that have colourful backgrounds when it comes to corruption."
Nomvuyo Dlova said:
"This one is still delusional even when he has crossed over."
Leonard Paul Van Tonder said:
"Follower of the money."
Dali Mpofu reportedly owes SARS money
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mpofu allegedly owes SARS millions in unpaid taxes.
He reportedly received a letter of demand from the South African Revenue Services, demanding that he settle his R2 million in unpaid taxes. South Africans wondered how much he earned.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za