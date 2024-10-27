Dali Mpofu reportedly owes the South African Revenue Service (SARS) R2 million in unpaid personal income tax

The receiver of revenue has reportedly written a final letter of demand to the well-known advocate to settle his debt

South Africans are questioning how much Mpofu must make to owe the taxman R2 million in unpaid taxes

Dali Mpofu is in hot water with the taxman and reportedly owes SARS R2 million in unpaid personal income tax. Image: Mlungisi Louw/ Waldo Swiegers.

Dali Mpofu is reportedly in hot water in water with the taxman.

The well-known advocate owes R2 million to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in unpaid personal income tax.

According to Sunday World, the receiver of revenue applied for judgment against him in the Joburg High Court last week.

Mpofu initially owed R1.9 million

According to the judgment application, Mpofu was said to have initially owed SARS more than R1.9 million, but the amount ballooned after the debt incurred interest.

The former national chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters reportedly also owed SARS an additional amount of more than R300 000 in unpaid personal tax.

SARS give Mpofu option

SARS is said to have written a letter of demand to Mpofu, advising him to pay the whopping debt or enter into a payment plan.

The taxman also threatened to auction Mpofu’s assets if he did not pay the debt.

South Africans weigh in on Mpofu’s matter

Some social media users questioned how Mpofu was in that much debt with the taxman, while others joked that it was because he opposed the president.

@XUFFLER asked:

“How much is he making to owe SARS R2 million?”

@Naomi_Wonders wondered the same thing:

“What does a person do that he has to pay R2 million just for TAX? Is it possible to earn such an amount of money honestly?”

@KengYaNong1 said:

“I had a friend that shared chambers with Mpofu about 10 years ago. Apparently, clients used to call him asking for invoices because they want to pay him. He had so much business that he couldn't keep track. So I'm not surprised.”

@TeeTouchza added:

“If he starts to support Ramaphosa, this whole thing will disappear.”

@Teequezza said:

“This what happens when you attack the president protected by the few white rich Stellenbosch mafia.”

@Mab0710 added:

“If his income taxes are at R2 million, I can only wonder what's his net profit. Being a great lawyer pays.”

Legal Practice Council investigates complaints against Mpofu

Briefly News also noted that this is not the first time Mpofu has been in hot water this year.

The Legal Practice Council were investigating complaints against him and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mpofu was in trouble because he made a threat to the Mkhwebane inquiry committee's chairperson.

