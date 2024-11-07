Former EFF chair Dali Mpofu has resigned from the Red Berets to join the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party

Mpofu announced his departure from the EFF on 7 November 2024, marking his as the latest high-profile exit

Other notable senior members to resign from the EFF include Floyd Shivanbu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Former EFF chair Dali Mpofu has found calmer waters in the MK Party after announcing an exit. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) exodus is not letting up as Dali Mpofu jumps ship, making him the latest high-profile exit.

It continues a thematic wave of senior members swapping the party's red regalia for the green of uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party.

Mpofu ditches EFF to join MK Party

While former President Jacob Zuma's party was yet to officially confirm Mpofu's appointment, the latter formally announced his resignation as the EFF chairperson in a SABC News interview on Thursday, 7 November 2024.

“I’ve decided to join [the] MK [Party] after lots of soul-searching. I do so because I believe it is a vehicle to achieve the much-needed black and progressive unity.

"My decision does not [reflect] rebuking any other organisation, but I am merely of the view uMkhonto Wesizwe is the party through which we should push the unity agenda forward in November 2024,” said Mpofu.

He joined EFF in 2013, serving as its chairperson for five years from 2014.

His exit adds to a laundry list of others in recent months, including the most notable, that of MK Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu.

The former EFF Deputy President cut ties with the Red Berets on 22 August after announcing he would not renew his part membership during a press conference in Johannesburg.

Then, Zuma's party said Shivambu's appointment and others, including Mzwanele Manyi — formerly Msholozi's spokesperson — marked a strategic move to bolster the party's presence and influence.

More recently, former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane notably also resigned from the EFF to join the MK Party.

She was announced as a new deployee two weeks ago, on 25 October, alongside former African National Congress (ANC) KZN Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) member Will Mchunu.

Mkhwebane is the party's new convenor in Mpumalanga.

Mpofu owes SARS R2m unpaid taxes

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dali Mpofu reportedly has found himself in hot water with the taxman.

It came after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) reportedly applied for a judgment against him in the Johannesburg High Court due to his owing of R2 million in unpaid personal income tax.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News