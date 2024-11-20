A law enforcement operation in Bluff, Durban, uncovered warehouses stocking mostly expired foods

Investigations found pesticides, among other things, stored with baby food, chip spices, and canned food

Police said investigations were underway to find the business operators, mainly supplying spaza shops

Police busted warehouses in Durban, allegedly supplying spaza shops, among others, with expired goods. Image: SAPS

DURBAN — KwaZulu-Natal police raided two warehouses in Bluff, South Durban, stocked to the rafters with expired consumable and non-consumable goods and supplies.

The law enforcement operation on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, led by Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, revealed that the stock was imported from other countries.

Police raid Durban expired food warehouses

However, it is unclear how the authorities uncovered the massive operations.

Mkhwanazi said during a news interview that a shipping company distributed the goods at the facilities to wholesale and retail clients.

The police confirmed a connection between the expired goods and those found in spaza shops, especially in townships, amid a crackdown following ongoing food poisoning cases across the country.

Hazardous chemicals, such as pesticides, were stored with food items, including canned and baby foods, chip spices, fizzy drinks, and soya beans.

Police also found counterfeit prescription medication and expired alcohol along with body lotion.

"Investigations are underway to locate the people responsible for the sale of expired food, [allegedly] mostly sold at township and village spaza shops," said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Police, who vowed not to leave any stone unturned to find those endangering South Africans' lives, especially children buying expired food from spaza shops, have intensified operations to detect unauthorised vessels coming into the country and carrying prohibited items and products.

"During the operation, police discovered a further two warehouses, storing counterfeit big-name branded clothing worth millions," said Netshiunda.

Mkhwanazi said spaza shops might not necessarily be aware of the origins of most of the products.

School tuckshop sales suspended

As food poisoning cases continue to wreak havoc across Gauteng, Briefly News reported that education officials took decisive steps to stymie the crisis.

It came as the provincial education department instructed school tuckshops on 8 November to stop selling food and snacks until further notice.

