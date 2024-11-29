President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that over 1000 spaza shops, warehouses and supermarkets have been shut down

This came after he addressed the nation and called on spaza shops to re-register to comply with the country's laws

Over 1000 cases of food poisoning were reported, prompting the government to declare a national disaster

PARLIAMENT, CAPE TOWN—President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that over 1,000 spaza shops, warehouses, and supermarkets had been shut down since he announced measures to curb food poisoning incidents.

Spaza shops closed, fines issued

Ramaphosa delivered his annual National Council of Provinces address in Parliament on 28 November. He revealed that out of the 200,000 spaza shops and warehouses visited, over 1000 have been shut down. The government has also confiscated large quantities of goods and has issued fines.

Ramaphosa, however, pointed out that the spike in food poisoning incidents warranted urgent and decisive action from the government. The government declared a national disaster after over 20 people allegedly died from eating food bought from spaza shops. The government has called for the removal of hazardous chemicals and pesticides from the street and the closure of spaza shops implicated in the deaths of children nationwide.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation earlier in November and announced that spaza shops had 22 days to re-register and comply with the law. The South African Police Service and the government have also conducted various raids in different parts of the province. Food non-compliant with the country's food and health standards has been confiscated.

Expert warns against using hazardous pesticides

