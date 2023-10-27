Shops that were found to be non-compliant in Tshwane townships were fined almost R65,000 after the Health Department visited them

The department revealed that the shops were in Hammanskraal and the visits will be part of a weekly ongoing operation

Netizens were restless and demanded that the shops be shut down and not fined

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi News.

South Africans were unhappy that all Tshwane did to noncompliant shops was to fine them. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans call for con-compliant spaza shops to be shut down after the Tshwane Health Department recently revealed that they were fined over R63,000. The department clamped down on the shops during an operation that lasted three days in different areas of Tshwane. Netizens were dissatisfied with the fines and demanded that these shops be shut down.

Spaza shops fined over R63000

The department revealed that the inspections will be done weekly to ensure that the spaza shops provide food compliant with safety standards. According to SABC News, the operation visited shops in Temba and Hammanskraal and verified licenses and whether shops abided by municipal bylaws. Those found noncompliant were fined over R63,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

SA demands tougher action

South Africans commenting on the news on Facebook believed that fining them was insufficient and that they must be shut down.

Amina Adriaan said:

“Just close the shop and let them go home!”

Tobago Jacob Komane added:

“We don’t want fines. We want them to be closed.”

"Xhepo Maxaba asked:

“What’s up with the ANC government? Fine for what? These shops must just be closed.”

Happy Happy was displeased.

“We are always eating rubbish. They are sleeping and bathing in the shops.”

Mantoki Lepaaku had no hope.

“They will continue selling fake goods and paying fines again or bribing officials. We are being sold out bit by bit.”

Bongani observed:

“I’ve never heard of a South African running a spaza shop in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Somalia.”

TEEGEE suggested:

“The City needs to go further and close down all the con-complying criminals as the country is at risk of seeing many lives lost due to these illegal crimes.”

Beto Mlawu had a different view.

“Nobody is being forced to buy at these shops. The choice is yours. We know there are shops like Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar.”

Warehouse in Roodepoort shut down

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a warehouse manufacturing counterfeit goods in Roodepoort was shut down.

Police raided the property and found that the warehouse owners were repackaging goods and selling expired foods. The foods were also stored in unsanitary conditions, and police added that they broke a list of health and safety laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News