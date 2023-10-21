A primary school student tragically passed away at a local clinic in Roodepoort due to suspected food poisoning

The Grade 3 student allegedly fell ill while in class after eating a pack of biscuits bought from a spaza shop

South Africans expressed their outrage on social media that children keep dying from spaza shop foods

A child died from eating after eating spaza shop biscuits. Image: Hoberman Collection and stock photo

Source: Getty Images

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, a student from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School lost their life at a local clinic, due to suspected food poisoning.

Primary school learner dies

According to Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the education department, two Grade 3 boys complained of intense stomach cramps during a classroom lesson, and were rushed to Tshepisong Clinic.

Regrettably one of the students succumbed to their condition within minutes of receiving medical care, reported TimesLIVE.

The surviving student was promptly transferred to Leratong Hospital for more extensive medical care.

Spaza shop biscuits

Tracing back the events, it is alleged that the two young students had purchased and consumed a packet of biscuits from a nearby spaza shop.

The education department has announced its intent to send psychosocial support personnel to the school. Their aim is to provide the essential emotional support and guidance needed as the community grapples with this tragic loss.

SA citizens react to spaza shop-related deaths

Read some of the comments below:

Goodase Bafilwe mentioned:

"They sleep with the stock. bathing closer the bread, Again foreigners release air pressure upon the stock the whole night."

Connie Heyns commented:

"Many of these spaza shops buy their stock from backyard factories manufacturing fake foodstuffs in bulk."

Mathilda Mosibudi Letsoalo posted:

"Why are the parents still allowing their children to buy at those spazas."

Loyiso Makunga wrote:

"This is heartbreaking. Hopefully, our government will do something about this."

Mimi Yandiswa Spofana noted:

"Yet people are still buying from these shops how many children must die before we wake up."

Rodney Mudau said:

"They must just close these spazas."

Operation Dudula, PAC Shut Down Foreigners' Spazas After 2 Soweto Boys Die From Food Poisoning

In another article, Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula has undertaken to shut down all spaza shops run by illegal foreigners in Soweto and Soshanguve following the deaths of two young boys from suspected food poisoning.

Four-year-old Neo Khang and his friend, six-year-old Leon Jele, tragically lost their lives after sharing a packet of pink-coloured biscuits bought from a local spaza shop run by a supposedly undocumented foreigner on 1 October.

