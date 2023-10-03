Soweto residents are demanding justice after two children died and others fell ill from biscuits bought from a spaza shop

Gauteng police say they are investigating the cause of the children's deaths and urged the community not to take matters into their own hands

The horrific deaths have also struck a chord with citizens across the country and they voiced their anger on social media

JOHANNESBURG - Naledi residents in Soweto are in uproar following the deaths of two young boys, ages five and six, at a local clinic.

Tragic Soweto incident sparks community outrage

Two other children were hospitalised after allegedly consuming biscuits purchased from a spaza shop owned by foreigners on Sunday.

The community gathered in front of the spaza shop earlier and they demanded the immediate closure of the shop.

Ongoing police investigation into children's deaths

Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, spokesperson for Gauteng police, has stated that an investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, reported SABCNews.

Nevhuhulwi said the community members had issued threats to loot and burn the spaza shop.

However, the police stopped the angry community members and warned that such actions could jeopardise evidence.

SA disturbed by spaza shop related deaths

Check some of the comments below:

Molly Naidu said:

"So sad indeed.Maybe expired stock."

Kennethius Lesedi Les Mautso stated:

"Labour and Municipality health inspectors do not do their jobs anymore, brown envelope is finishing the nation."

Relebohile Lekoele Mokoena mentioned:

"The law must be enforced that's all, people who are responsible must be held accountable."

Mgedezi Yoli wrote:

"We know where the biscuits were bought."

Letshwara Genie-Lee Sekoto posteed:

Where's the owner of that shop? As community we wanna discuss something with him or her."

Philani Dube said:

"Where were the biscuits manufactured? Start from there. The source is important."

Da Ville added:

"Ummm this is so painful."

