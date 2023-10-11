Soweto and Soshanguve community activists are outraged after the death of two young boys believed to be after eating biscuits purchased from an illegally owned spaza shop

Operation Dudula and the PAC are currently active in Soweto and surrounding areas, shutting down illegally owned spaza shops said to be selling expired and counterfeit goods

This morning, the emotional and frustrated community gathered at the Naledi Community Hall to bid farewell to Leon Jele, who was just four years old, and Neo Khang, six years old

JOHANNESBURG – Operation Dudula has undertaken to shut down all spaza shops run by illegal foreigners in Soweto and Soshanguve following the deaths of two young boys from suspected food poisoning.

Four-year-old Neo Khang and his friend, six-year-old Leon Jele, tragically lost their lives after sharing a packet of pink-coloured biscuits bought from a local spaza shop run by a supposedly undocumented foreigner on 1 October.

Ccommunity activists were joined by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) who became part of what has been hailed as heroism by citizens.

Shocking video of food expired in 2015 emerges

@PSAFLIVE posted various videos on X, previously Twitter, letting Mzansi in on the progress of the operation, which is gaining great momentum with each day that passes.

The operation, which started four days ago in Naledi, home to the deceased boys, has seen shops believed to be selling counterfeit food items and goods that expired as far back as 2015 being forced to shut their doors.

Below are some of the reactions on social media:

@SengangaWa said:

“This should be done in the whole country.”

@dnkabinde33 added:

“What pains the most is that children had to die first before we could take action and remove these counterfeit goods from the illegals’ spaza shops.”

@Sihle_16 is seeing an opportunity and commented:

“I’m thinking of taking all my savings and rent all these newly vacant shops. It’s an opportunity to have a franchise of South African-owned shops in the townships.”

@JmSebothoma suggested:

“And please make sure that locals occupy those spaces immediately and not suffer and struggle to get services around them.”

Neo and Leon laid to rest

This morning, community members gathered at the Naledi Community Hall to lay the young lads to rest. The deaths are not isolated cases. The Gauteng Provincial Health Department confirmed to SABC News that another five children succumbed to suspected food poisoning in Gauteng last week.

The news site further added that the children died after consuming snacks purchased from a taxi rank in Bekkersdal, West Rand.

“Outbreak response teams are closely monitoring various communities in the region. This proactive approach aims to prevent further cases of food poisoning and protect the well-being of Gauteng residents, particularly children,” reported SABC News.

