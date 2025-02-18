The bodyguard who leaked the videos detailing the horrific sexual abuse three men were subjected to spoke out

He alleged that the club owners work with the South African Police Service in covering some of the crimes that have taken place at the club

He pleaded with the government to protect him and said he feared for his life

Pablo, the former Zanzou employee who leaked the videos, is fearful. Images: @sanelenkosixx and @Ngwana_Badimu

GAUTENG — Zanzou's ex-bodyguard Pablo, who is responsible for leaking the videos which showed the torture of a group of young men, fears for his life and has pleaded with the government to protect him.

What did Pablo say?

He came out of the shadows days after the videos depicting the gross sexual violence at the Tshwane-based club went viral. Since then, a whirlwind of trouble has hit the club, including cases opened by the victims and the Tshwane government clamping down on their operation.

X user Sanele Nkosi posted Pablo's testimony on his @sanelenkosixx X account. In the videos, Pablo accused one of the owners of being aware of an alleged murder that took place. He said he had the video depicting the alleged murder. He said he was there, worked for the club for eight years, and had proof of the alleged crimes that took place. He accused the South African Police Service in Tshwane of colluding with them.

"I was there. I saw, and I know what I'm talking about. I've got a lot of proof," he said.

Watch the X videos here:

Pablo asks the government for protection

In other videos MDN News posted on its @MDNNewss X account, he called on the government to protect him as he fears for his life and believes he is in danger. He said he was aware that the club owners were looking for him. He then posted a video of another horrific incident.

Watch his X video here:

SAHRC opens investigation into Zanzou

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) posted on its @SAHRCommission X account that it has launched an investigation into the incident that took place at Zanzou. It said it would engage with the owner and called on the public to refrain from sharing images and videos related to the incident.

Read the X statement here:

What you need to know about Zanzou

Shortly after the videos of the horrific incidents went viral, the South African Police Service announced on 18 February that three victims opened cases against them, and they are hunting for eight suspects

The MK Party, on the same day, arrived on the premises and prevented a truck belonging to the club from collecting stock and equipment

The club's former shareholder distanced himself from the establishment and said he cut ties with it in 2023

Zanzou is in the spotlight after an ex-bodyguard spoke out. Image: @Ngwana_Badimu

Babel owner and three others arrested

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the owner of Babel in Tshwane was arrested in September 2024. He was arrested with two foreign nationals after the government raided the establishment.

A former employee shared a TikTok video describing how the club violated labour relations laws. She said employees did not receive contracts, worked long hours, and were compelled to buy their uniforms and pay for lost cutlery and broken glasses.

