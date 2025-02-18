The official opposition party MK Party's members rushed to prevent embattled Zanzou from entering its premises

The club's house of cards is falling after the South African Police Service dawned on its premises

This was after videos of gross sexual violence went viral, prompting an investigation into the club's affairs

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The MK Party spoke out against the Zanzou incident. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Pretoria News

PRETORIA — Hours after the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that cases had been opened against Zanzou's owner for the violent videos that went viral on 18 February 2025, the club tried to fetch its stock and equipment but the MK Party's student movement put a stop to it.

What's happening at Zanzou?

Videos posted by Eyewitness News's @ewnreporter X account show the police condoning off the club's property after management unsuccessfully attempted to retrieve some of its stock and equipment. A member of the MK Party's student movement member said they could not allow them to retrieve the stock and take it to another nightclub.

The party member condemned the videos and said they are troubling and depict inhumane behaviours that should not be allowed. He said he would have been disturbed by the sheer level of violence in the videos.

View the videos here:

What is happening in Zanzou?

The police confirmed that three victims aged between 20 and 22 have opened cases of crime injuria, rape, assault and kidnapping after the videos went viral. They also confirmed that they were hunting for seven foreign national suspects who were involved in the 2023 video, which depicted former security personnel violently assaulting the victims sexually. The club said that the bouncers who were involved in the incident have been fired.

MK Party movements gathered outside Zanzou. Image: @AbelTau

South Africans were not impressed

Netizens roasted the MKP members.

LluTladi said:

"Cowards twerking for the cameras. They should have done that yesterday when it was still a hot potato."

MKP MEMBER said:

"It's late. Tell them to go home. It's raining. EFF fighters were there yesterday."

Shan Mo said:

"Tampering with investigations? It happened in 2023 and I am pretty sure all evidence has been lost."

Others supported them

Sizwe said:

"It's good seeing political organisations standing against such."

Unathi said:

"Thanks MKP. We need to start being each other's brothers' keepers because, wow, this country is a crime scene."

Kgakgamatso Motau said:

"Leadership."

