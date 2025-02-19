Global site navigation

Film and Publication Board Threatens R500,000 Fine for Resharing Zanzou Violence Videos
by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • The Film and Publication Board warned members of the public against posting and reposting violent and sexual videos on social media
  • Its warning came two days after a former Zanzou bodyguard shared videos of a group of young men who were gruesomely tortured
  • The board said anyone found guilty of sharing the content will be slapped with a hefty fine

The Film and Publication Board threatened citizens who post Zanzou's videos with a fine or imprisonment or both
A R500,000 fine awaits those found guilty of sharing Zanzou's videos. Image: @centralnewsza
Source: Twitter

CENTURION — The Film and Publication Board (FPB) has issued a stern warning to South Africans who share videos of the gruesome torture three young men experienced at Zanzou in 2023. A stiff fine or imprisonment awaits those who reshare the videos.

What did the Film and Publication Board say?

The FPB posted a warning on its Film and Publication Board Facebook page on 19 February, two days after the videos of the incident took place, in which three men were subjected to sexual violence. It noted that it is a criminal offence to distribute videos which show disrespect and a disregard for human dignity.

The board added that anyone who is found guilty of the offence of publishing the videos will be fined between R300,000 and R500,000, a maximum prison sentence of five years or both.

"Acknowledging that the initial distribution of such restricted content in question appears to be with the intention to report such an incident, continuous sharing of such content will result in an offence being committed as already alluded to the above," they said.

The board said its role was to protect kids from harmful content and provide adult audiences with information that won't expose them to potentially offensive content.

The public has been cautioned not to share these and other videos or photographs of a sexual nature on social media without the content of the people in the video, and if this warning is not heeded, the guilty offender will be given a hefty fine, imprisonment or both.

A timeline of the Zanzou incident

Zanzou, the Tshwane club under scrutiny because of videos that went viral
Zanzou's explicit videos must not be reshared, the FBP said. Images: @mbuso_siera and @centralnewsza
Source: Twitter

Zanzou's liquor license revoked, establishment closed

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Liquor Board took action against Zanzou. It revoked its liquor license pending a criminal investigation into its criminal activities.

The board also condemned the club's actions and said that the establishment was closed down. The club was also operating illegally and did not comply with various municipal bylaws.

