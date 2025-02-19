Investigations into Zanzou's activities and operations continue as the government cracks down on the establishment

The Gauteng Liquor Board suspended its license, and it emerged that Zanzou operated illegally

South Africans were ecstatic and celebrated another move to address the alleged misdeeds of the club

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

SA celebrated the closure of Zanzou and its suspended liquor license. Images: @mbuso_siera/X and 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA — As more light is shed on the activities of Zanzou since the videos of a group of men who were tortured went viral, South Africans welcomed the Gauteng Liquor Board's decision to suspend the nightclub's liquor license.

What's the latest on Zanzou?

According to eNCA, the liquor board's decision to suspend Zanzou's license resulted from the criminal investigations into the establishment. The suspension follows a list of actions taken against the establishment since the videos were leaked on 17 February 2025.

Cleo Bodibe-Lushaba from the Gauteng Finance and Economic Development condemned the club's activities and confirmed that it had been closed. She said that more investigations will be launched into the club.

What happened at Zanzou?

The South African Police Service swooped in on the premises and the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said that three of the victims have come forward and opened cases against them. They also said the police are looking for eight foreign nationals involved in the incident. The South African Human Rights Commission also announced that it launched an investigation into the incident.

According to Eyewitness News, the police also possess more than 45 videos exposing similar activities at the club. This was after the police called on Pablo, the former bouncer responsible for leaking the videos, to come forward and assist with the investigations.

Zanzou's doors are closed. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about Zanzou

The South African Police Service said three victims opened cases of assault, compelled rape, kidnapping and crime injuria against Zanzou's owner, and the police also launched a manhunt for eight suspects involved in the incident

Members of the MK Party's student movement prevented Zanzou's truck from collecting stock and equipment

The club's former shareholder distanced himself from it and said he cut all ties with Zanzou in 2021; he also exposed issues including labour rights violations which he unsuccessfully tried to address

South Africans applaud the Liquor Board

Netizens commenting on eNCA's X account celebrated the liquor board's decision and noted its significance.

Sage said:

"That poor community and its people were traumatised."

Simphiwe said:

"That is good news. I hope it shuts down completely."

Mkhosi Duma said:

"The board must suspend the license for all establishments that are run by the registered company that runs or operates Zanzou."

Vanessa said:

"They shouldn't stop there! This guy owns many more nightclubs and all their liquor licenses should be revoked."

Mason Do Lindo said:

"A lesson to all clubs."

Ex Zanzou bodyguard asks government for protection

in a related article, Briefly News reported that Pablo, the bodyguard who exposed the club's dealings spoke out and said he feared for his life. He called on the government to grant him protection.

In videos he posted on social media, he said that he had more incriminating videos and said he feared that the club management would target him. He also alleged that police officers are also involved in the criminal activities of the club.

