A video showing a truck collecting "stock and equipment" from the embattled Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria has raised questions about the timing of the removal

The footage emerges amid an ongoing police investigation into allegations of assault and abuse at the establishment, with authorities searching for eight foreign national suspects

Social media users have expressed concern about the removal of items from the premises during an active investigation, while the club faces mounting pressure from various quarters

A clip of a truck moving toward Zanzou lounge has sparked debate across social media. Images: @zanzoupta

Source: Instagram

A concerning video has surfaced showing a truck collecting items from Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria, sparking speculation about the timing of the removal amid serious ongoing investigations. The footage shows what management claims to be a collection of "stock and equipment," though the timing has raised eyebrows among observers.

A video of a truck moving toward Zanzou Lounge has sparked debate across social media as management claimed it was there to remove stock. Images: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Club under investigation

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng has urged the public to stop sharing certain materials related to the nightclub on social media, citing the dignity of alleged victims. Three individuals have filed cases of alleged assault and sexual abuse dating back to 2023, prompting police to launch a search for eight foreign national suspects connected to the incidents.

On February 17, Zanzou released a media statement addressing recent developments, indicating they have engaged a new, legally registered and compliant security service. The establishment, which markets itself as an opulent lounge in the heart of Hatfield, also mentioned they are exploring legal options regarding the conduct of former security personnel.

View the post here.

Media statement posted on Instagram by Zanzou.

Source: Instagram

Public reacts to removal

@PreciouSimphiwe noted:

"Pablo mentioned that they are working with police 😎"

@zanazee37 questioned:

"That Pablo guy says there are more than 75 videos on Zanzou,🙆 But why was he quite all this time."

@S pointed out:

"But they are not allowed 🚫 to remove anything since they are under investigation. Surely there is a lot happening at zanzou."

@Pablo mfana Escobar reported:

"The police are there now, just saw them on newsroom, they came after this truck left."

Other Zanzou-related developments

Briefly News recently reported on popular artists Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small facing public criticism for their silence regarding the serious allegations against the establishment.

recently reported on popular artists Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small facing public criticism for their silence regarding the serious allegations against the establishment. The nightclub's troubles deepened after criminal charges were filed and SAPS launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the alleged incidents.

MK Party members attempted to prevent management from accessing the premises as law enforcement descended on the establishment.

Source: Briefly News