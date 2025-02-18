Zanzou nightclub is in the headlines after viral videos of bouncers abusing alleged phone thieves were leaked

Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small have been criticised for not speaking up against Zanzou nightclub

South Africans have weighed in with mixed reactions with some calling for Cassper and Kabza to be cancelled

Kabza De Small and Cassper Nyovest are being criticised for not condemning Zanzou nightclub. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans are calling out musicians Kabza De Small and Cassper Nyovest for their silence on the trending Zanzou nightclub drama. The Pretoria-based night spot is trending after videos of bouncers subjecting alleged phone thieves to inhumane treatment, were leaked onto the internet.

Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small silent about Zanzou drama

South Africans have called for a boycott of Zanzou nightclub, with one section calling for it to be closed. Ordinary South Africans have also questioned why celebrities have remained mum on the issue.

Joy Zelda took to X (formerly Twitter) and questioned why Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small have not publicly criticised Zanzou nightclub for mistreating patrons. The celebrities were singled out based on their recent gigs at the club, making many South Africans assume that they had a good working relationship with Zanzou.

Joy Zelda explained that celebrities are quiet about the issue because they are securing the bag. The social media user added that celebrities are unconcerned about the real issues affecting the ordinary South African. Joy Zelda posted:

“Celebrities are very muted about Zanzou because they get gigs to perform there, and host their Birthday Celebrations 💔😭 They are never concerned about real issues affecting our country but need our support to attend their gigs, buy their music, support their business. Disgusting 🫣”

SA weighs in on Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small's criticism

South Africans flooded the comments section in agreement. A section of netizens called for Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small to be cancelled. Those in the entertainment industry explained how the criticism against Kabza De Small and Cassper Nyovest is unjustified. Some even pointed out that South Africans put celebrities under unnecessary pressure.

Here are some of the comments:

@AsanteGraceX said:

“Muted as if they all locked up in Big Brother house.”

@ZuluUnchained suggested:

“We might need to stop supporting these lame artists.”

@justnyoo explained:

“We are a cancelling nation and we don't forget. We prefer them as neutral as radio station hosts used to be silent about the clubs they support. Imagine a commentator telling what soccer team they fan in a derby, nah let me sit kak news out or risk us to Sjava them all.”

@DjProza argued:

“Djs get booked to Venues to play music and move to the next gig. Sometimes we don't even use the toilets. How am I supposed to know they selling drugs behind the scenes? 🤷🏽🤔”

@PoshMakume observed:

“Being a celebrity must really be hard… imagine having to comment on every unfortunate event happening in the country…like you can’t choose your fights you just have to fight whenever people say so Yho😩😩”

@mkasithapelo said:

“Lol, like you'd say anything if that was your source of income 🤣 😂”

@BETTERSA_ added:

“Been saying you will never hear Casper say anything about the current affairs South Africans are fighting for yet we flood to their gigs.”

@JiWordman questioned:

“And? What is your genius point here? Have you never heard of conflict of interest? Abafuni ukunyela ishlahla. Kanti nina ma internet warriors akusiwo umsebenzi wenu le calculated public outrage?”

@JayDi1984 said:

“Are we being fair here? Please try calling any radio talk show and try to talk about one of these advertisers in a bad light. It's not happening. There's no way I'm going to bite the hand that feeds me.”

Zanzou nightclub has issued a statement commenting on the viral videos. Image: Zanzou Pretoria

Zanzou nightclub speaks on viral videos of patrons being mistreated

Meanwhile, Zanzou nightclub has admitted that the videos circulating online are real.

Briefly News recently reported that the nightclub fired the bouncers in the viral videos. The club disclosed that the videos were leaked by the bouncer who unsuccessfully tried to extort money from them.

In light of the disturbing incident, the club assured patrons that it hired a professional security company. Zanzou also revealed that it is also taking legal action against the bouncer.

Bongani Fassie hospitalised after nightclub brawl

Celebrities are not spared from violence when they visit nightclubs. Briefly News previously reported that Bongani Fassie was hospitalised after getting into a fight at a nightclub.

The singer was badly injured during the scuffle. The son of the late music icon Brenda Fassie later cleared the air and said he was injured after he intervened in a lovers’ quarrel. Bongani explained he was injured after stepping in to save a woman from being assaulted by her partner.

