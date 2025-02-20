A domestic worker residing in the northern side of Pretoria shared a video of herself on a skateboard

The woman tried to balance herself with both feet on the sports equipment but ultimately fell on her back on the concrete floor

While some social media users found the clip hilarious and applauded the woman's efforts, others thought she was being forced to perform the stunt

A domestic worker on a skateboard caused laughter and concern among social media users. Images: Ezra Bailey / Getty Images, Melania Dzinoreva / Facebook

Having a close relationship with a domestic worker and not only seeing them as someone who cleans your house every day warms many hearts. However, when a clip of a cleaner trying to balance herself on a skateboard ended up in failure, some members of the online community wondered if it was all for entertainment.

Domestic worker takes a nasty tumble

Facebook user Melania Dzinoreva, who noted she works in Pretoria North, Gauteng, shared a video of what appeared to be her trying to master the art of skateboarding, a technique that takes much practice for some.

The daring woman, who often posts videos of her time as a domestic worker, had both feet on the board and tried to keep her balance while moving forward.

Unfortunately, her attempt saw her landing back first on the hard floor.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Skating domestic worker divides internet

While some social media users found the clip of the skating domestic worker comical and shared their laughs, other app users assumed she was being taken advantage of by being a source of entertainment for whoever filmed and posted the viral video.

Some online community members did not enjoy the video. Image: Ivan Pantic

Melania did not indicate whether she was forced to perform the act for social media.

Sandra Fritz shared their thoughts with the online community in the comment section:

"Injury on duty. You must sue them."

Referring to a well-known phrase on the internet, Khule Zwide Nxumalo laughed and asked the woman:

"Do you know where the danger is?"

A saddened Dee Youngest BK told the online community:

"Our parents go through a lot just to make some teenagers happy so we can eat."

After watching the clip, a humoured Nelson Mathaba said:

"Sooner or later, it was bound to happen."

Ca Dại Phan made the following allegations:

"She's being abused. I can see she was forced to do that. I can see she was scared and wasn't comfortable doing that."

Nomakhetho Mthombeni admitted in the comments:

"You are doing better than I ever could."

Luckson Kunene laughed and added:

"Do you think this thing has an engine? Use your leg to start."

