Laiza the Mop Driver, a domestic worker popular on TikTok, shared an easy hack to keep knives, forks and spoons shiny

The woman used four simple and cost-effective ingredients people can find in their kitchen cupboards

Many social media users appreciated the cleaning trick and also shared their unique methods with others

Laiza the Mop Driver shared an easy way for people to clean their cutlery.

Popular housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho isn't the only professional with clever cleaning hacks. Another well-known domestic worker demonstrated a simple yet effective way to keep cutlery sparkling.

Cutlery cleaning tips

TikTokker Laiza the Mop Driver, who dubbed herself "the first mop driver to have a code 24 driver's licence in driving the mop," uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users a budget-friendly way to clean spoons, knives and forks.

Laiza noted that cutlery often loses its colour as a result of the chemicals and food products used.

"I'm going to show you what I do once a month," she informed people on the internet.

The domestic worker placed the cutlery in a foil-covered baking tray and added a tablespoon of sea salt, bicarbonate of soda, and cups of vinegar and boiling water (enough to cover the cutlery), leaving them to soak for a minute before rinsing them with water.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves cleaning hack

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section with delight after seeing what Laiza had done to keep the cutlery looking as shiny as the day her employers bought them.

The popular Laiza intrigued social media users with a cutlery-cleaning method.

An appreciative @lulu29267 stated:

"Thank you, Zah. I'll try this tomorrow."

@rebonemasemola told the public:

"I learned something new today."

@spumelelendlovu shared with app users:

"I used the mixture to wash pots. Wow."

@bathi_mgidi revealed what they would normally do to clean their cutlery:

"I just use a spoon of Jik every time I wash dishes, and they are always shiny and stainless."

@bongie4287 also added their technique:

"l add Sunlight dishwashing liquid to that mixture."

@nthabi_mm87, who wanted more tips, requested:

"Please do a video on how to clean showers and windows."

