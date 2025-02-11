A domestic worker and content creator known for her humorous TikTok videos shared how she received an unusual promotion at her workplace

The woman, known as the 'mop driver with a code 24 license', revealed that her employers upgraded her daily pap allowance from 500g to 10kg after learning about her appetite

South African netizens found the situation hilarious, with many relating to her love for pap and celebrating her authentic nature

A woman shared a video showing how she got promoted at work. Mzansi couldn't help but relate. Images: @mamkhomanzigraceb

A woman's unique workplace promotion has left social media users in stitches after she revealed what her employers did for her. Content creator @mamkhomanzigraceb, known for sharing entertaining content about her life as a domestic worker and being dubbed the 'mop driver with a code 24 license', posted a video explaining her special advancement at work.

The TikTok video shows the creator explaining how her employers initially told her she could eat anything from their fridge. However, being particular about her food preferences, she informed them that she needed pap daily. Her employers, showing consideration for her health, bought her 500g of yellow mealie meal.

The situation took an amusing turn when they noticed she was finishing the entire packet daily, leading to her promotion. From a 500g of Polenta to an upgraded 10kg bag of White Star maize meal.

Pap in South African culture

Pap holds a special place in South African cuisine as a versatile staple food. Made from a maize meal, this porridge-like dish can be prepared in various consistencies and enjoyed throughout the day.

Its popularity stems from its affordability and cultural significance, making it a cornerstone of many South African households' daily meals.

One domestic worker shared a video showing how she got promoted from polenta to white star maize meal. Images: @mamkhomanzigraceb

Mzansi reacts to the promotion

@Nya expressed joy for the creator:

"I am so happy for you Zah...500g of Polenta doesn't last."

@Gigi questioned with amusement:

"All this time you have been making polenta dizzy?🤣"

@Christinah 🤍 celebrated:

"What a promotion !! Congratulations! 😭🤣"

@Priscilla admitted:

"I really thought we are going to the office 😄"

@✨♥️Candycrush♥️🍭 shared:

"The way I was listening so attentively then boom impuphu😂😂😂😂Zah you made my day."

@Phumzile 🇿🇦 confessed:

"I wish you big success but I won't lie I really thought you are leaving the kids 🙆‍♀️I was soo scared."

@nthaby related:

"I am also promoted from 1kg to 2,5kg!"

