A young woman shared her excitement as she unboxed her stunning white cast iron pot set

The video shared on TikTok showcased the full set, which included three pots with lids, a pan and a cute apron

Social media users celebrated her purchase, with many asking for reviews before making their orders and others promising she wouldn't regret buying them

Cast irons are highly regarded for their durability, even hear favourite in many households. A young lady took to her social media to share her excitement after receiving her brand-new white cast iron pot set from Takealot.

The clip was posted on TikTok by @lifewithpiwe, where she eagerly unpacked her delivery, getting many compliments from social media users.

The lady unboxes her purchase

In the clip, @lifewithpiwe first takes out an apron included in the pot set and wears it before carefully taking out each piece, showcasing the full collection of three pots, their lids, and a matching pan. The cookware, which retails around R1.6K, caught the attention of many viewers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is happy for the lady

The post attracted comments from social media users who shared in the lady's joy, congratulating her on her purchase and wishing her wonderful memories in the kitchen with her set. Some requested reviews after she used the pots, hoping to buy them too, while others swore by their quality.

User @JoshBerith added:

"My fear of maintaining them as white as they come is the reason I don't buy them 💔. Hope they give you no trouble dear 😉."

User @persyhairstudio 💇‍♀️commented:

"I have these and I looove love them🥰."

User @Masa_Rammelane said

"Yes, gal 🥰🥰loving this series too much...I love those pots."

User @Jackie asked:

"Please give reviews once you cooked with them, are they non-stick?"

User @Zandile said:

"These are nice❤️."

User @Khatryna promised:

"Going to add to cart 😍."

