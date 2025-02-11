“Give Her a Bonus”: Mzansi Entertained as Man Has Dance-Off With Domestic Worker
- A local content creator known as Mr Gubuza shared a fun clip of himself dancing with a domestic worker
- The pair showed off their unique moves to one of local multi-award-winning singer Makhadzi's 2023 tracks
- Many members of the online community enjoyed the TikTok video, showing their enthusiasm in the comments
Dancing has a way of bringing joy and putting smiles on people's faces. This was the case when a local man shared a lighthearted moment where he partook in a dance-off with a domestic worker.
Making the right moves
Using the TikTok handle @mr.gubuza, a young man who calls himself Mr Gubuza, as well as titling himself as a Venda influencer, uploaded a video on the social media platform dancing.
However, he wasn't dancing alone.
Mr Gubuza busted moves with a domestic worker, who he called Gogo, to Makhadzi's song Mapara, each adding their unique style to the 2023 track.
Watch Mr Gubuza's TikTok video below:
Mzansi loves dancing duo
Several app users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the grooving they had seen on their screens.
@moipone192 said to the man:
"Please give her a bonus. She's a vibe."
@pfarelo_tsh, who enjoyed the video, commented:
"That's so nice, bro. I'm happy to see Gogo dancing."
A humoured @lforme23 told the online community:
"When he turned around from the walk, I knew it was about to get lit."
@tryphinechigumba shared with the dancers:
"You guys have made my day."
@lindelwantlebi stated with a laugh:
"We have a new problem."
A portion of @leonie.a22 comment read:
"Africa is on fire. I never knew I would see the day where all over the country, South Africans across the spectrum would have fun together and respect cultures. Nothing else matters."
After watching the two bust their moves, @lindelwantlebi asked:
"Who is the winner?"
