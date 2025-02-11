“Worth the Risk”: Internet Surprised Seeing Cyclist’s Sweet Giraffe Encounter
- A TikTokker, who has a love for nature and the safari life, shared a video of a cyclist's encounter with a giraffe
- Thankfully, nobody was hurt as the giraffe approached the young man with intrigue and respect
- Many social media users feared for the man's life, while others thought he had a one-in-a-million experience
It's not every day that someone has a gentle encounter with an animal of the wild. However, one man had a truly precious moment when he crossed paths with a giraffe on a quiet trail, sharing his brief connection with the tall creature.
Calm encounters in the wild
In a video posted by TikTokker and animal lover @elleafricasafaris, a brave man stops cycling on a trail after seeing a giraffe on the other side.
Bowing its head, the giraffe approached the cyclist, who, in turn, bowed his head and smiled at the camera after sharing such a beautiful moment with the animal.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
Internet users react to giraffe encounter
With over 10 million views, tens of thousands of social media users shared how impressed they were with the man's animal encounter, while others worried he might end up as a lion's meal.
@iliketiktok084 noted to the online community:
"Some things in life are worth the risk."
@riaanbakker humorously shared:
"That thing's kick is so powerful. You’ll travel back in time to the year 1910."
@bianca_hannover, who adored the video, remarked:
"This is a one-in-a-million experience."
A scared @zoyii83 added:
"I'd be nowhere to be found."
@goldennguluwe stated in the comment section:
"If there's a giraffe, then they've definitely got lions or leopards around that area."
An annoyed @elleafricasafaris responded:
"I’m appalled how you use the word ‘definitely’ when you don’t even know this location. Now, Google 'Dikhololo' and see if there are any predators there."
3 Other articles about animal encounters
- In another story, Briefly News reported about one man in Cape Town who had an epic stand-off with a baboon while trying to enjoy the beach in peace.
- A TikTok video of an "excited" lion tackling a man went viral on the internet. The dramatic moment had many people rushing to the comment section.
- Two men faced a scary reality when an elephant charged at them. The large animal even kicked one man after he fell while running away.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za