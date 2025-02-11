“Worth the Risk”: Internet Surprised Seeing Cyclist’s Sweet Giraffe Encounter

A TikTokker, who has a love for nature and the safari life, shared a video of a cyclist's encounter with a giraffe

Thankfully, nobody was hurt as the giraffe approached the young man with intrigue and respect

Many social media users feared for the man's life, while others thought he had a one-in-a-million experience

The internet reacted to a man's sweet encounter with a giraffe. Images: @elleafricasafaris / TikTok, 13threephotography / Getty Images

Source: UGC

It's not every day that someone has a gentle encounter with an animal of the wild. However, one man had a truly precious moment when he crossed paths with a giraffe on a quiet trail, sharing his brief connection with the tall creature.

Calm encounters in the wild

In a video posted by TikTokker and animal lover @elleafricasafaris, a brave man stops cycling on a trail after seeing a giraffe on the other side.

Bowing its head, the giraffe approached the cyclist, who, in turn, bowed his head and smiled at the camera after sharing such a beautiful moment with the animal.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Internet users react to giraffe encounter

With over 10 million views, tens of thousands of social media users shared how impressed they were with the man's animal encounter, while others worried he might end up as a lion's meal.

The cyclist's encounter with the giraffe surprised online users. Image: Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

@iliketiktok084 noted to the online community:

"Some things in life are worth the risk."

@riaanbakker humorously shared:

"That thing's kick is so powerful. You’ll travel back in time to the year 1910."

@bianca_hannover, who adored the video, remarked:

"This is a one-in-a-million experience."

A scared @zoyii83 added:

"I'd be nowhere to be found."

@goldennguluwe stated in the comment section:

"If there's a giraffe, then they've definitely got lions or leopards around that area."

An annoyed @elleafricasafaris responded:

"I’m appalled how you use the word ‘definitely’ when you don’t even know this location. Now, Google 'Dikhololo' and see if there are any predators there."

3 Other articles about animal encounters

In another story, Briefly News reported about one man in Cape Town who had an epic stand-off with a baboon while trying to enjoy the beach in peace.

reported about one man in Cape Town who had an epic stand-off with a baboon while trying to enjoy the beach in peace. A TikTok video of an "excited" lion tackling a man went viral on the internet. The dramatic moment had many people rushing to the comment section.

Two men faced a scary reality when an elephant charged at them. The large animal even kicked one man after he fell while running away.

Source: Briefly News